Fire Engulfs London Indian Restaurant; Five Injured, Two Critical

An Indian restaurant in London has been attacked, resulting in five people being injured, two critically. Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.
The attack reportedly took place at Indian Aroma on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill, Ilford. According to BBC reports, three women and two men were taken to the hospital following the attack. Police later stated that a man and a woman remain in critical condition.
Metropolitan Police are questioning a 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man. Both have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life at the restaurant.
Reports suggest the fire was intense, taking firefighters 90 minutes to bring under control. Eyewitnesses described the scene: “I turned around and saw a man running like a fireball. He was completely on fire. A friend of mine got a bucket of water and we were just trying to put the fire out.”
Police stated that in addition to the five hospitalised, two others sustained injuries but left the scene before emergency services arrived.
Efforts are underway to locate them. Nine other people successfully escaped the building before the arrival of fire and police services.
Police have issued an appeal to the public. An officer stated: “We understand that people are concerned and shocked by this incident. I urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police.”