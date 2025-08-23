Five Killed in New York Bus Accident Involving Indian Passengers

Road accidents are on the rise globally, with incidents occurring frequently worldwide. A recent incident occurred in the United States of America (USA). A tourist bus accident took place in New York, USA. On Friday, a tourist bus carrying 54 passengers was travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City when it crashed on Interstate-90 near Pembroke, New York.
Five people died in the New York bus accident. The impact shattered the bus windows, causing several passengers to be thrown onto the road; five passengers died at the scene.
Several others were injured in the accident. The injured ranged in age from 1 to 74 years old. They were transported to nearby hospitals, primarily Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, via helicopter and ambulance. Many suffered serious injuries, including head trauma and broken limbs. However, they underwent surgery and are now reportedly in stable condition.
Reports indicate that several Indian tourists were on the bus. However, the number of Indian nationals among the deceased has not yet been disclosed. Chinese and Filipino tourists were also on board.
Police investigations revealed that the bus driver’s distraction caused the bus to lose control and overturn on its right side. The bus sustained significant damage. Police stated that most passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, leading to several passengers being ejected through the shattered windows.