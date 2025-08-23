Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Five Killed in New York Bus Accident Involving Indian Passengers

A bus accident in New York has resulted in five fatalities.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

New York bus accident
Bus accident in New York (Photo- Washington Post)

Road accidents are on the rise globally, with incidents occurring frequently worldwide. A recent incident occurred in the United States of America (USA). A tourist bus accident took place in New York, USA. On Friday, a tourist bus carrying 54 passengers was travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City when it crashed on Interstate-90 near Pembroke, New York.

Five Deaths

Five people died in the New York bus accident. The impact shattered the bus windows, causing several passengers to be thrown onto the road; five passengers died at the scene.

Multiple Injuries

Several others were injured in the accident. The injured ranged in age from 1 to 74 years old. They were transported to nearby hospitals, primarily Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, via helicopter and ambulance. Many suffered serious injuries, including head trauma and broken limbs. However, they underwent surgery and are now reportedly in stable condition.

Several Indian Passengers

Reports indicate that several Indian tourists were on the bus. However, the number of Indian nationals among the deceased has not yet been disclosed. Chinese and Filipino tourists were also on board.

Cause of the Accident

Police investigations revealed that the bus driver’s distraction caused the bus to lose control and overturn on its right side. The bus sustained significant damage. Police stated that most passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, leading to several passengers being ejected through the shattered windows.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 11:57 am

English News / World / Five Killed in New York Bus Accident Involving Indian Passengers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.