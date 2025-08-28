Flesh-eating Parasite Infects Woman in US, Causing Alarm

A flesh-eating parasite has reappeared in the United States after 40 years. The case involves a woman from Maryland who recently returned from Central America. It is believed she came into contact with the New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax), resulting in a parasitic infection. According to CNN reports, US health agencies have confirmed the woman has fully recovered. While this case is extremely rare, experts consider it very serious. The reason is clear – this parasite can be dangerous to both humans and animals. The New World screwworm is a fly that lays its eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded creatures. The larvae that hatch from the eggs burrow into the body through the wound and begin to consume living flesh. Within days, these insects can cause serious damage and, if left untreated, can be fatal.