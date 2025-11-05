Flexible Work Options, Not Just Work From Home, Preferred; 8 Out of 10 Employees Ready to Come to Office

The report emphasises the need for flexibility not just in policies but also in work culture, and to foster an environment of trust, so that employees are not only happy but also enhance the company's performance. The report indicates that employee welfare is a significant question and a major challenge in India. 54% of employees are experiencing moderate to high levels of burnout. This directly impacts organisational performance, leading to an increase in employee attrition. 6 out of 10 employees are now choosing to work for a new company solely based on flexible work arrangements. Workplace flexibility is no longer just a convenience but a necessity for companies to gain a competitive edge.