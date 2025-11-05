Flexible Work Options, Not Just Work From Home, Preferred; 8 Out of 10 Employees Ready to Come to Office

JLL Workplace Preference Barometer Report 2025 (Representative image)
In the past few years, post-COVID, companies have gradually started rolling back their work-from-home policies and are calling employees back to the office. Some companies are offering employees the option of working from the office three days a week, while others are offering four days.
Although this trend is prevalent worldwide, India is leading and progressing the fastest in the return-to-office (RTO) movement. A JLL Workplace Preference Barometer 2025 report indicates that 82% of employees in India are now working mandatorily from the office, and 8 out of 10 employees have a positive outlook towards this policy, meaning they have no complaints about coming to the office to work.
Indian corporates also appear to be four steps ahead of the world in terms of workplace excellence. This is because 83% of Indian employees describe their workplace as an ideal environment, which is significantly higher than the Asia Pacific average of 64%. Sectors that have rapidly adopted return-to-office include technology companies, Banking, Services, and Financial Institutions (BSFI), and the education sector.
The report sheds light on the aspect of flexibility, which is having a considerable impact on companies' businesses. 60% of Indian employees consider flexibility the most important factor when changing jobs, which is higher than the Asia Pacific average of 54%. This figure suggests that companies offering flexible work options will gain a good advantage over their competitors in attracting top talent. The report states that to translate this positive sentiment among employees into improved productivity, work needs to be done on three levels.
Currently, companies are focusing on a hybrid model, which involves working some days from home and some days from the office. However, the report states that companies need to move beyond the basic hybrid model and create schedules that respect employees' personal circumstances while maintaining team connectivity. The report also highlights that 28% of employees have negative sentiments regarding work-life balance, commuting issues, and productivity-related concerns. Therefore, these concerns need to be addressed systematically.
The report emphasises the need for flexibility not just in policies but also in work culture, and to foster an environment of trust, so that employees are not only happy but also enhance the company's performance. The report indicates that employee welfare is a significant question and a major challenge in India. 54% of employees are experiencing moderate to high levels of burnout. This directly impacts organisational performance, leading to an increase in employee attrition. 6 out of 10 employees are now choosing to work for a new company solely based on flexible work arrangements. Workplace flexibility is no longer just a convenience but a necessity for companies to gain a competitive edge.
