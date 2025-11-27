Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 21 Years in Land Scam Case

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has been convicted in another case. She has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. Details are inside.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Hasina Death Sentence Reaction

Sheikh Hasina (Image: ANI)

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has been convicted in another case and sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Dhaka court delivered its verdict against Sheikh Hasina in three cases related to the Purabchal plot scam.

In one of the three cases, the court sentenced Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, and daughter, Saima Wazed, to five years in jail each. Twenty other individuals were also accused in this case, with 19 of them receiving different sentences.

Only One Person Granted Relief

Additionally, one person has been acquitted in all three cases. The verdict was delivered in Sheikh Hasina's absence at the Dhaka court. Previously, the Bangladesh Crime Tribunal had convicted her in three out of five cases.

In one case, Hasina was sentenced to death. In another case, she received a life sentence. The ICT delivered this decision on November 17 for crimes against humanity during the rebellion that occurred in July last year.

Case Filed in January

It is noteworthy that Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Body filed the land scam case between January 12 and 14. At that time, six separate cases were filed concerning alleged corruption in the allotment of plots under the Purabchal New Town Project.

Former PM Hasina was accused of illegally acquiring six plots in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purabchal New Town Project for herself, her son and daughter, as well as her sister Sheikh Rehana and her children, in collusion with high-ranking officials. One of these plots is approximately 10 Katha in size.

Chargesheet Filed in March

On March 25, six chargesheets were filed by the Anti-Corruption Body in the court of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge in Dhaka. Hasina's name was included as a common accused in all six cases in the chargesheets.

On July 31, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed, Putul, Bobby, Tulip, and Azmina. Sheikh Hasina arrived in India in October. The verdict has now been delivered in the case.

In Which Case Was Hasina Sentenced to Death?

Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka on November 17. This sentence was given on charges of crimes against humanity, linked to the government's brutal crackdown on the student-led movement in 2024. Hasina was convicted in absentia, as she has been residing in India since her removal from power in August 2024.

