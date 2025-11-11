Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns Delhi Blast

Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the horrific bomb blast in Delhi. What did the former Bangladeshi PM say? Let's find out.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)

A severe bomb blast rocked Delhi on the evening of November 10. The explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort metro station when a slowly moving Hyundai i20 car suddenly detonated. This caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire. The glass of surrounding shops shattered. Screams erupted. People living in the vicinity of the incident also heard the sound of the blast. So far, 9 people have died and more than 20 people have been injured in this bomb blast, and they are undergoing treatment. This bomb blast is being termed as a terrorist attack and is being investigated from a terror angle.

Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the horrific bomb blast in Delhi. The former Bangladeshi Prime Minister said in her statement, "The dangerous terrorist attack in Delhi is unacceptable under any circumstances. There is no place for extremist terrorism in the modern world. These extremist terrorist groups strike at the foundation of a secular, humane, and welfare state. These terrorist groups, based in Pakistan, have established their networks in various countries, including Bangladesh, and are carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability. We must oppose these terrorists and maintain South Asian peace and stability by building connections among people. Bangladesh Awami League fully supports Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism."

Terrorism is the Enemy of Humanity

Sheikh Hasina said, "We firmly believe that there is no place for such heinous crimes against humanity in today's civilized world, nor is there any forgiveness for them. Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. The roots of terrorism must be completely eradicated wherever they may be. Those who support these terrorist groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere are enemies of humanity, and we strongly condemn them as well."

Sheikh Hasina Extends Support to India

Sheikh Hasina further stated, "We stand with the people of India and are committed to providing all possible cooperation to India in this fight against terrorism. We remain steadfast in our stance against terrorism and extremism. We believe that the defeat of these terrorist groups will protect justice and human rights and make the world safer."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi Blast News

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 01:14 pm

English News / World / Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns Delhi Blast

पत्रिका लाइव अपडेट

Delhi Blast Live Updates: अमित शाह के आवास पर चल रही बड़ी बैठक, चीफ जस्टिस बोले- हमें उम्मीद है कि…

राष्ट्रीय

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Delhi Blast News

PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for a two-day visit, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi departs for Bhutan
World

Delhi Blast: Pakistan Boosts Border Security, Fighter Jets Patrol, Several Nations Issue Advisories

Delhi Blast
World

Most Wanted Hafiz Saeed Plotting Terror Attacks on India, Intelligence Report Reveals

Hafiz Saeed
World

Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Lebanon, Eliminates Two Hezbollah Militants

Israel carries out air strikes in Lebanon
World

BBC Director General Tim Davie Resigns Amid Controversy Over Edited Trump Speech

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.