Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns Delhi Blast

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the horrific bomb blast in Delhi. The former Bangladeshi Prime Minister said in her statement, "The dangerous terrorist attack in Delhi is unacceptable under any circumstances. There is no place for extremist terrorism in the modern world. These extremist terrorist groups strike at the foundation of a secular, humane, and welfare state. These terrorist groups, based in Pakistan, have established their networks in various countries, including Bangladesh, and are carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability. We must oppose these terrorists and maintain South Asian peace and stability by building connections among people. Bangladesh Awami League fully supports Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism."