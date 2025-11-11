Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Strongly Condemns Delhi Blast

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)
A severe bomb blast rocked Delhi on the evening of November 10. The explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort metro station when a slowly moving Hyundai i20 car suddenly detonated. This caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire. The glass of surrounding shops shattered. Screams erupted. People living in the vicinity of the incident also heard the sound of the blast. So far, 9 people have died and more than 20 people have been injured in this bomb blast, and they are undergoing treatment. This bomb blast is being termed as a terrorist attack and is being investigated from a terror angle.
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the horrific bomb blast in Delhi. The former Bangladeshi Prime Minister said in her statement, "The dangerous terrorist attack in Delhi is unacceptable under any circumstances. There is no place for extremist terrorism in the modern world. These extremist terrorist groups strike at the foundation of a secular, humane, and welfare state. These terrorist groups, based in Pakistan, have established their networks in various countries, including Bangladesh, and are carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability. We must oppose these terrorists and maintain South Asian peace and stability by building connections among people. Bangladesh Awami League fully supports Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism."
Sheikh Hasina said, "We firmly believe that there is no place for such heinous crimes against humanity in today's civilized world, nor is there any forgiveness for them. Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. The roots of terrorism must be completely eradicated wherever they may be. Those who support these terrorist groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere are enemies of humanity, and we strongly condemn them as well."
Sheikh Hasina further stated, "We stand with the people of India and are committed to providing all possible cooperation to India in this fight against terrorism. We remain steadfast in our stance against terrorism and extremism. We believe that the defeat of these terrorist groups will protect justice and human rights and make the world safer."
