Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Arrested as He Prepared to Flee the Country

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes justified the arrest of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday. In a video released by the court, his monitoring bracelet appeared burnt and damaged, yet it was still attached to his ankle.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Bolsonaro Electronic Monitor Order

(Image: X Handle Julio Schneider.)

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been arrested on the orders of the Supreme Court. The top court had stated that Bolsonaro might flee the country.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest. He is accused of attempting to break his electronic ankle monitor, which he has been wearing since August. The court stated that Bolsonaro used a soldering iron on the device in an attempt to escape.

Court Noticed Through Video

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes described the arrest, which took place on Saturday, as a precautionary measure. A video released by the court showed the monitoring bracelet burnt and damaged, but still attached to his ankle.

In the footage, Bolsonaro admitted to using tools on the device out of curiosity. Moraes also expressed concern over a rally held on Saturday outside the condominium where the former president was residing, organised by Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

Order to Report on the Rally

He stated that this rally could have aided Bolsonaro in fleeing the country. Flávio Bolsonaro had previously urged supporters to fight for their country. Moraes has now ordered Bolsonaro's lawyers to provide details about the rally within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, reacting to his father's arrest, Flávio warned in a live video that the judiciary would be responsible if anything happened to the former president.

What Did Bolsonaro's Son Say?

Continuing his appeal for the rally, he said, "I don't know what is happening inside the Federal Police now. If something happens to my father, if my father dies there, it is the court's fault."

In his ruling, Moraes also noted that Bolsonaro's house in Brasilia is near the US Embassy, increasing the possibility that the former president might seek political asylum.

Trump Preparing to Meet

Bolsonaro, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, has been convicted in a case related to an attempted coup. However, he has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Trump has called the sentence handed down to Bolsonaro a "witch hunt." Previously, he had imposed tariffs and bans on Brazil over this issue. Trump stated on Saturday that he had spoken with Bolsonaro the day before and plans to meet him very soon.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Bolsonaro has now been transferred to a Federal Police facility in Brasilia, where inmates undergo standard medical checks before being taken to prison.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 04:10 pm

English News / World / Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Arrested as He Prepared to Flee the Country

Big News

View All

World

Trending

45 Indians Killed in Accident Laid to Rest in Saudi Arabia; Azharuddin Explains

World

Amazon Sacks Over 1,800 Engineers in Major Layoff

Amazon
World

Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

Boiler blast in Faisalabad
Pakistan

Trump’s Ultimatum: ‘Zelensky Must Accept Russia-Ukraine Peace Proposal’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
World

10 Killed, Over 600 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh

Earthquake in Bangladesh
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.