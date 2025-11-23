Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Arrested as He Prepared to Flee the Country

(Image: X Handle Julio Schneider.)
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been arrested on the orders of the Supreme Court. The top court had stated that Bolsonaro might flee the country.
The 70-year-old Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest. He is accused of attempting to break his electronic ankle monitor, which he has been wearing since August. The court stated that Bolsonaro used a soldering iron on the device in an attempt to escape.
Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes described the arrest, which took place on Saturday, as a precautionary measure. A video released by the court showed the monitoring bracelet burnt and damaged, but still attached to his ankle.
In the footage, Bolsonaro admitted to using tools on the device out of curiosity. Moraes also expressed concern over a rally held on Saturday outside the condominium where the former president was residing, organised by Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.
He stated that this rally could have aided Bolsonaro in fleeing the country. Flávio Bolsonaro had previously urged supporters to fight for their country. Moraes has now ordered Bolsonaro's lawyers to provide details about the rally within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, reacting to his father's arrest, Flávio warned in a live video that the judiciary would be responsible if anything happened to the former president.
Continuing his appeal for the rally, he said, "I don't know what is happening inside the Federal Police now. If something happens to my father, if my father dies there, it is the court's fault."
In his ruling, Moraes also noted that Bolsonaro's house in Brasilia is near the US Embassy, increasing the possibility that the former president might seek political asylum.
Bolsonaro, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, has been convicted in a case related to an attempted coup. However, he has repeatedly denied these allegations.
Trump has called the sentence handed down to Bolsonaro a "witch hunt." Previously, he had imposed tariffs and bans on Brazil over this issue. Trump stated on Saturday that he had spoken with Bolsonaro the day before and plans to meet him very soon.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Bolsonaro has now been transferred to a Federal Police facility in Brasilia, where inmates undergo standard medical checks before being taken to prison.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending