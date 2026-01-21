Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo Sentenced to 23 Years for Attempting to Impose Martial Law and Role in Rebellion, Causing Global Stir

The repercussions of this entire incident have also affected former President Yoon Suk-yeol. In a separate verdict on Friday, the court sentenced him to 5 years in prison. This is the first verdict among the eight criminal cases pending against him. Following the martial law, nationwide protests took place, leading to Yoon's impeachment, arrest, and removal from the presidency. The prosecution had sought the death penalty for him, while the final verdict in the insurrection-related case is due on February 19.