Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo Sentenced to 23 Years for Attempting to Impose Martial Law and Role in Rebellion, Causing Global Stir

A local court has taken a stern stance in the martial law case that shook South Korean politics. The 'Seoul Central District Court' has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for playing a significant role in the insurrection. The court found that Han played a crucial role in implementing the martial law imposed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3, 2024. This verdict comes at a time when the country has already experienced deep outrage over attacks on democracy.
On December 3, 2024, then-President Yoon Suk Yeol suddenly imposed martial law in the country. The government cited national security as the reason, but protests erupted across the country within hours. The government had to withdraw this decision after a vote in the 'National Assembly', just six hours later. It is alleged that during this period, the government attempted to suppress media voices, misuse administrative power, and weaken democratic institutions. The court termed this decision of martial law as "insurrection".
According to the court, former PM Han Duck-soo suggested convening a cabinet meeting before the martial law and did not oppose it during the meeting. The court also found that Han played a role in implementing orders such as cutting off electricity and water to media institutions. The judge stated that as Prime Minister, Han had a duty to protect the constitution, but instead, he colluded in the abuse of power. The court ordered Han's immediate detention, citing the possibility of tampering with evidence.
The repercussions of this entire incident have also affected former President Yoon Suk-yeol. In a separate verdict on Friday, the court sentenced him to 5 years in prison. This is the first verdict among the eight criminal cases pending against him. Following the martial law, nationwide protests took place, leading to Yoon's impeachment, arrest, and removal from the presidency. The prosecution had sought the death penalty for him, while the final verdict in the insurrection-related case is due on February 19.
