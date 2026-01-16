16 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Former South Korean President Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (ANI)

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was sentenced to five years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court on Friday. This decision is linked to his controversial move to impose short-term martial law in December 2024.

Yoon Accused of Deleting Records from Military Phone

The court found that Yoon attempted to prevent investigators from detaining him in January 2025, ignored advice from cabinet members, and prepared and destroyed a revised martial law declaration after the original martial law was lifted. He was also accused of ordering the deletion of records from a secure military phone. However, he was acquitted on charges related to press statements and the rights of some cabinet members.

Judge Declared Crimes "Very Serious"

During the hearing, which Yoon himself attended and which was broadcast live, Judge Baek Dae-hyun stated that the former president had shown no remorse for his actions. The judge deemed the crimes "very serious" and confirmed the prosecution of high-ranking officials under the jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO).

10-Year Sentence Demanded

Special prosecutors had sought a 10-year sentence for Yoon, alleging that he concealed and justified his actions by privatising state entities. Following this verdict, Yoon will face another trial next month on charges of leading an insurrection during the imposition of martial law. According to Yonhap News, a verdict in this case is expected on February 19, 2026.

Third Trial of Yoon Broadcast Live

Yoon is facing a total of eight separate trials, including cases related to alleged corruption involving his wife and the death of a marine in 2023. This marks the third time in South Korea that the trial of a former president has been broadcast live. Previously, the hearings of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were also broadcast live in 2018.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 03:15 pm

News / World / Former South Korean President Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Big News

View All

World

Trending

‘We are not for sale’: Greenlanders’ blunt message to Trump

Greenlanders
World

NASA’s Historic Move: Astronauts safely splash down after first medical evacuation from the ISS

The SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft
World

India Launches Operation Swades to Evacuate Citizens from Iran; First Flight Arrives in Delhi Today

India Warns Citizens to Leave Iran
World

Canada's Biggest Gold Heist: Accused Flees, Extradition Sought from India

preet panesar
World

Iran Protests: Escalating Demonstrations, Thousands Dead, and Trump's Military Threat

Iran Protest
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.