Former South Korean President Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (ANI)
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was sentenced to five years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court on Friday. This decision is linked to his controversial move to impose short-term martial law in December 2024.
The court found that Yoon attempted to prevent investigators from detaining him in January 2025, ignored advice from cabinet members, and prepared and destroyed a revised martial law declaration after the original martial law was lifted. He was also accused of ordering the deletion of records from a secure military phone. However, he was acquitted on charges related to press statements and the rights of some cabinet members.
During the hearing, which Yoon himself attended and which was broadcast live, Judge Baek Dae-hyun stated that the former president had shown no remorse for his actions. The judge deemed the crimes "very serious" and confirmed the prosecution of high-ranking officials under the jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO).
Special prosecutors had sought a 10-year sentence for Yoon, alleging that he concealed and justified his actions by privatising state entities. Following this verdict, Yoon will face another trial next month on charges of leading an insurrection during the imposition of martial law. According to Yonhap News, a verdict in this case is expected on February 19, 2026.
Yoon is facing a total of eight separate trials, including cases related to alleged corruption involving his wife and the death of a marine in 2023. This marks the third time in South Korea that the trial of a former president has been broadcast live. Previously, the hearings of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were also broadcast live in 2018.
