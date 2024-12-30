It is known that he suffered from melanoma skin cancer, with tumours spreading to his liver and brain. The Washington Post also reported that Carter’s last photograph was taken on 1 October outside his home with family and close friends as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

President Biden said that former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at 100, was not only a great leader but a “dear friend” who “saved, lifted and changed the lives of people all across the globe.” https://t.co/WvLXlo82Mj pic.twitter.com/3IIhwTp3Qx — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 30, 2024 America’s 39th President Jimmy Carter became the 39th President of the United States in 1976. He is remembered for the Camp David Accords, which resulted in Israel’s first withdrawal from territories occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. He championed renewable energy as a cheaper alternative to domestic oil. Jimmy Carter became the 39th President of the United States in 1976. He is remembered for the Camp David Accords, which resulted in Israel’s first withdrawal from territories occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. He championed renewable energy as a cheaper alternative to domestic oil.

Furthermore, Carter played a significant role in advancing the treaty concerning the Panama Canal, a waterway that is now a source of contention between China and the US. His decision transferred control of this vital waterway to Panama, improving relations between the US and its Latin American neighbours. While US President Richard Nixon inaugurated the Panama Canal, Carter leveraged this to grant full diplomatic recognition to China and made human rights a central theme of US foreign policy.

Jimmy Carter, now announced as dead, openly exposed global child sex trafficking operations allegedly run by world governments. This is the same network Isaac Kappy accused Oprah Winfrey of being involved in before his untimely death.Carter said 160 million girls were missing.… pic.twitter.com/LUUj9RHbUm— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 29, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work in the US, highlighting his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and promote economic and social development. Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work in the US, highlighting his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and promote economic and social development.