Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work in the US, highlighting his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and promote economic and social development.

Dec 30, 2024

Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday (US local time) at the age of 100. He breathed his last at his residence in Plains, Georgia. The Washington Post, citing his son James Earl Carter III, reported that after an extended hospital stay, the former president expressed a wish to return home and receive treatment there. He was subsequently brought back to his residence.
It is known that he suffered from melanoma skin cancer, with tumours spreading to his liver and brain. The Washington Post also reported that Carter’s last photograph was taken on 1 October outside his home with family and close friends as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

America’s 39th President

Jimmy Carter became the 39th President of the United States in 1976. He is remembered for the Camp David Accords, which resulted in Israel’s first withdrawal from territories occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. He championed renewable energy as a cheaper alternative to domestic oil.
Furthermore, Carter played a significant role in advancing the treaty concerning the Panama Canal, a waterway that is now a source of contention between China and the US. His decision transferred control of this vital waterway to Panama, improving relations between the US and its Latin American neighbours. While US President Richard Nixon inaugurated the Panama Canal, Carter leveraged this to grant full diplomatic recognition to China and made human rights a central theme of US foreign policy.

Nobel Peace Prize

Biden Pays Tribute

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed their sorrow at Carter’s passing. Biden described him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

