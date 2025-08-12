12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Four Survive in Plane Crash and Fire at Kalispell Airport

Another plane crash incident has been reported in the United States. A plane crash at the airport in Kalispell city caused a commotion. The plane collided with other aircraft parked at the airport, resulting in a fire. However, a miracle occurred.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

montana plane crash
Plane Crash (Image: Washington Post)

The increasing number of plane crashes is a matter of global concern. Such accidents occur frequently worldwide, claiming numerous lives annually. Plane crashes have increased in recent months, particularly in the United States of America, where such incidents are becoming increasingly common. Another plane crash was reported on Monday. This incident took place in Kalispell, Montana.

Plane Crashes at Airport, Collides with Other Aircraft

According to reports, a small Socata TBM 700 plane crashed at Kalispell City Airport on Tuesday. Following the crash, it collided with other aircraft parked at the airport.

Fire Breaks Out

The plane crash at Kalispell City Airport and subsequent collision with other aircraft resulted in a fire. However, the emergency team quickly brought the fire under control, preventing significant damage.

All Four Onboard Survive

Four people—a pilot and three passengers—were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Miraculously, all four survived with no serious injuries. However, two sustained minor injuries and received on-site treatment.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the incident has commenced. The FAA and NTSB are jointly investigating the plane crash. Preliminary information suggests a possible mechanical failure may have caused the crash.

Airport Operations Resume

As there were no fatalities and minimal damage to the airport, normal operations resumed shortly after the incident.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 11:52 am

English News / World / Four Survive in Plane Crash and Fire at Kalispell Airport
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.