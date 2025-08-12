Four Survive in Plane Crash and Fire at Kalispell Airport

The increasing number of plane crashes is a matter of global concern. Such accidents occur frequently worldwide, claiming numerous lives annually. Plane crashes have increased in recent months, particularly in the United States of America, where such incidents are becoming increasingly common. Another plane crash was reported on Monday. This incident took place in Kalispell, Montana.
According to reports, a small Socata TBM 700 plane crashed at Kalispell City Airport on Tuesday. Following the crash, it collided with other aircraft parked at the airport.
The plane crash at Kalispell City Airport and subsequent collision with other aircraft resulted in a fire. However, the emergency team quickly brought the fire under control, preventing significant damage.
Four people—a pilot and three passengers—were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. Miraculously, all four survived with no serious injuries. However, two sustained minor injuries and received on-site treatment.
An investigation into the incident has commenced. The FAA and NTSB are jointly investigating the plane crash. Preliminary information suggests a possible mechanical failure may have caused the crash.
As there were no fatalities and minimal damage to the airport, normal operations resumed shortly after the incident.