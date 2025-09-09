Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

French Prime Minister Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote, Government Falls

The French government, led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, has collapsed after failing to win a confidence vote in parliament.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Francois Bayrou and Emmanuel Macron
Francois Bayrou and Emmanuel Macron (Photo - Washington Post)

Political instability has once again risen in France due to the French Prime Minister’s failure to secure a confidence vote in parliament. On Monday, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou failed to obtain a confidence vote in the French Parliament, leading to the collapse of his government. This not only deepens the political crisis in France but also increases the difficulties faced by President Emmanuel Macron.

What was the outcome of the voting?

In the confidence vote held in the French Parliament, Bayrou's government received only 194 votes in favour, while 364 votes were cast against. He faced a significant defeat.

He himself had requested the vote

Bayrou himself had requested a confidence vote in parliament. The main reason was France's deteriorating economic situation and rising debt. Bayrou urged MPs to support his proposed plan for public spending cuts to save his government. According to him, the country's budget deficit has almost doubled the European Union's limit of 3%, and the country's debt has reached 114% of the economy.

Resignation today

Bayrou, having failed to secure a confidence vote, will submit his resignation to President Macron today. He served as France's Prime Minister for only 9 months.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 11:05 am

English News / World / French Prime Minister Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote, Government Falls
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.