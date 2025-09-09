French Prime Minister Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote, Government Falls

Political instability has once again risen in France due to the French Prime Minister’s failure to secure a confidence vote in parliament. On Monday, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou failed to obtain a confidence vote in the French Parliament, leading to the collapse of his government. This not only deepens the political crisis in France but also increases the difficulties faced by President Emmanuel Macron.
In the confidence vote held in the French Parliament, Bayrou's government received only 194 votes in favour, while 364 votes were cast against. He faced a significant defeat.
Bayrou himself had requested a confidence vote in parliament. The main reason was France's deteriorating economic situation and rising debt. Bayrou urged MPs to support his proposed plan for public spending cuts to save his government. According to him, the country's budget deficit has almost doubled the European Union's limit of 3%, and the country's debt has reached 114% of the economy.
Bayrou, having failed to secure a confidence vote, will submit his resignation to President Macron today. He served as France's Prime Minister for only 9 months.