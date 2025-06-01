From Glamour to Diplomacy: Miss World Opal Suchata's Vision for Her Country

India’s Nandini Gupta Reaches Top 20 In this global beauty pageant, Hasset Dereje of Ethiopia was declared the first runner-up and Aurelie Yohannchim of Martinique the second runner-up. India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, managed to secure a place among the top 20 participants but was eliminated from the title race.

Miss World: More Than Just a Beauty Pageant Opal Suchata impressed both the audience and judges with her views during and after the competition. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It wasn’t just about representing Thailand, but about trying to be the voice of countless women whose voices are often unheard.” She further stated, “Miss World is not just a beauty pageant, but a platform, a promise. It’s not just about outward beauty, but a symbol of commitment to one’s purpose and a spirit of service.”

Now Wants to Take Thailand’s Voice to the World Opal is currently studying International Relations and dreams of becoming an ambassador one day. In her profile published on the Miss World website, she mentioned her deep interest in psychology and anthropology and her desire to work towards bringing positive change to the world.

A Breast Tumour Survivor Opal Suchata is not only intellectually rich but also sensitive to social concerns. She is a breast cancer survivor, and this experience has motivated her to work with organisations raising awareness about breast cancer. She has also been working to raise awareness in the field of women’s education, especially for young girls.