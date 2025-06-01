scriptFrom Glamour to Diplomacy: Miss World Opal Suchata's Vision for Her Country | Latest News | Patrika News
From Glamour to Diplomacy: Miss World Opal Suchata's Vision for Her Country

Opal Suksitta is currently studying International Relations. In her profile, she stated that she has a deep interest in psychology and anthropology and wants to work towards making a positive change in the world.

Jun 01, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand won the Miss World 2025 title, not only bringing pride to her country but also establishing herself as a strong and purposeful woman on the world stage. She was declared the winner at the 72nd edition of the Miss World competition held on 31 May at the Hitex Convention Centre in Hyderabad.

India’s Nandini Gupta Reaches Top 20

In this global beauty pageant, Hasset Dereje of Ethiopia was declared the first runner-up and Aurelie Yohannchim of Martinique the second runner-up. India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, managed to secure a place among the top 20 participants but was eliminated from the title race.

Miss World: More Than Just a Beauty Pageant

Opal Suchata impressed both the audience and judges with her views during and after the competition. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It wasn’t just about representing Thailand, but about trying to be the voice of countless women whose voices are often unheard.” She further stated, “Miss World is not just a beauty pageant, but a platform, a promise. It’s not just about outward beauty, but a symbol of commitment to one’s purpose and a spirit of service.”

Now Wants to Take Thailand’s Voice to the World

Opal is currently studying International Relations and dreams of becoming an ambassador one day. In her profile published on the Miss World website, she mentioned her deep interest in psychology and anthropology and her desire to work towards bringing positive change to the world.

A Breast Tumour Survivor

Opal Suchata is not only intellectually rich but also sensitive to social concerns. She is a breast cancer survivor, and this experience has motivated her to work with organisations raising awareness about breast cancer. She has also been working to raise awareness in the field of women’s education, especially for young girls.

Opal Owns 16 Cats and 5 Dogs

An animal lover, Opal owns 16 cats and 5 dogs, reflecting her compassionate personality. She has repeatedly shown that service, compassion, and a sense of purpose are at the core of her life.

