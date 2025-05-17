Gadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration

Inviting Global Indian Diaspora to Invest He described India as “the land of opportunities,” inviting the global Indian diaspora to explore prospects, invest, and partner in building a sustainable and prosperous future. India’s Development: From Infrastructure to Global Partnerships Gadkari stated that India is undergoing rapid transformation, especially in road, highway, logistics, and digital infrastructure. He explained that government schemes and investments are making India a leading economic hub globally.

Appeal for Partnership with Global Indians He urged Indians worldwide to partner in building a prosperous, self-reliant, and green India. Gadkari invited them to collaborate, innovate, and invest in sectors such as business, startups, technology, and clean energy in India.

Invitation for Investment in Green and Clean Energy Gadkari highlighted the Indian government’s substantial investment and policy support for biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility. He appealed to the diaspora to invest in these areas, emphasizing their environmental and economic benefits for a sustainable future.

Strengthening India-Brazil Cooperation He discussed potential collaborations between India and Brazil in agriculture, energy, digital technology, and agri-business. Gadkari noted that the Indian diaspora could act as a bridge, connecting the two nations. Appreciation for the Role of the Indian Diaspora Gadkari commended the Indian community’s cultural contributions and professional achievements, describing the overseas Indian community as India’s soft power. He added that the Indian diaspora, wherever located, enhances India’s prestige and contributes to local economies.

Nitin Gadkari: An Overview Nitin Gadkari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has served as India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways since 26 May 2014. His tenure has seen the implementation of numerous landmark highway projects and infrastructure development programmes.