scriptGadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Gadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met with the Indian community in São Paulo, Brazil, and openly discussed clean energy, biofuels, and new opportunities for India-Brazil cooperation.

May 17, 2025 / 04:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Nitin Gadkari in Brazil

Nitin Gadkari in Brazil

Nitin Gadkari, India’s Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, engaged with the vibrant Indian diaspora community in São Paulo, Brazil. A statement shared by Nitin Gadkari’s office highlighted India’s rising stature on the global stage, driven by robust economic growth, rapid infrastructure development, and strong international partnerships. During the interaction, he emphasized the vast investment and innovation opportunities in India, particularly in biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility. He lauded the community’s deep cultural values and their crucial role in furthering India-Brazil relations through innovation, agri-business, energy, and digital collaboration.

Inviting Global Indian Diaspora to Invest

He described India as “the land of opportunities,” inviting the global Indian diaspora to explore prospects, invest, and partner in building a sustainable and prosperous future.

India’s Development: From Infrastructure to Global Partnerships

Gadkari stated that India is undergoing rapid transformation, especially in road, highway, logistics, and digital infrastructure. He explained that government schemes and investments are making India a leading economic hub globally.

Appeal for Partnership with Global Indians

He urged Indians worldwide to partner in building a prosperous, self-reliant, and green India. Gadkari invited them to collaborate, innovate, and invest in sectors such as business, startups, technology, and clean energy in India.

Invitation for Investment in Green and Clean Energy

Gadkari highlighted the Indian government’s substantial investment and policy support for biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility. He appealed to the diaspora to invest in these areas, emphasizing their environmental and economic benefits for a sustainable future.

Strengthening India-Brazil Cooperation

He discussed potential collaborations between India and Brazil in agriculture, energy, digital technology, and agri-business. Gadkari noted that the Indian diaspora could act as a bridge, connecting the two nations.

Appreciation for the Role of the Indian Diaspora

Gadkari commended the Indian community’s cultural contributions and professional achievements, describing the overseas Indian community as India’s soft power. He added that the Indian diaspora, wherever located, enhances India’s prestige and contributes to local economies.

Nitin Gadkari: An Overview

Nitin Gadkari, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has served as India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways since 26 May 2014. His tenure has seen the implementation of numerous landmark highway projects and infrastructure development programmes.

The Indian Community in Brazil

Brazil is home to approximately 4,700 to 5,000 Indian expatriates, primarily residing in cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This community is actively involved in business, Ayurveda, technology, and import-export. They also serve as a cultural bridge between India and Brazil through the celebration of Indian culture and festivals.

News / World / Gadkari's Brazil Visit: India's Minister Discusses Clean Energy and Collaboration

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

3 hours ago

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

Education News

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

in 4 hours

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

in 4 hours

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

3 hours ago

Latest World

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

Miscellenous World

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

23 hours ago

Ambani and Trump Meet in Doha

World

Ambani and Trump Meet in Doha

2 days ago

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

World

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

3 days ago

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.