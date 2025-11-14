Gang War in Dubai: Lawrence Bishnoi's associate Jora Sidhu killed, Rohit Godara claims responsibility

Gangster Jora Sidhu alias Sippa, associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has been murdered in Dubai. Sidhu was found with his throat slit in Dubai. Sidhu was a close associate of Lawrence and managed several of the Lawrence gang's activities from Dubai. His death is a significant blow to the Lawrence gang. Sidhu was killed in a gang war, marking the first such incident on foreign soil.
The perpetrators of Sidhu's murder have also been identified. Gangster Rohit Godara has claimed responsibility for Sidhu's killing. Godara stated on social media that Sidhu, acting as Lawrence's handler, had sent his men to Germany to kill Godara's brother. Godara further alleged that Sidhu was issuing threats in Canada and America under Lawrence's name from Dubai. Godara warned that anyone who dared to look at his brothers askance due to their association with Lawrence would face dire consequences. Godara also made it clear that no one is safe in any country.
It is noteworthy that Lawrence and Godara are rivals. Gangsters from both their gangs frequently conspire against each other. A gang war has been ongoing between the two gangs for a considerable time.
