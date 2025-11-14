Gang War in Dubai: Lawrence Bishnoi's associate Jora Sidhu killed, Rohit Godara claims responsibility

The perpetrators of Sidhu's murder have also been identified. Gangster Rohit Godara has claimed responsibility for Sidhu's killing. Godara stated on social media that Sidhu, acting as Lawrence's handler, had sent his men to Germany to kill Godara's brother. Godara further alleged that Sidhu was issuing threats in Canada and America under Lawrence's name from Dubai. Godara warned that anyone who dared to look at his brothers askance due to their association with Lawrence would face dire consequences. Godara also made it clear that no one is safe in any country.