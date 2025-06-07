script'Gates of Hell' Fire Diminishes After 45 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
'Gates of Hell' Fire Diminishes After 45 Years

In 1971, scientists were excavating for underground gas. During drilling, the pit collapsed, leading to a leak of poisonous gases. The scientists present set the gases alight to prevent them from escaping, and the fire has been burning ever since.

BharatJun 07, 2025 / 09:49 am

Patrika Desk

Turkmenistan has become the world’s largest emitter of methane due to this gas leak. (Photo – CAROLYN DRAKE/Instagram)

The fire in a natural crater in Turkmenistan, which has been burning for 45 years, has subsided. The government announced on Thursday that the fire is now largely under control. This perpetually burning fire has transformed a quiet, desert area into a tourist attraction. Known worldwide as the “Door to Hell,” this crater is the result of a mistake by Soviet engineers.
In 1971, these scientists were drilling for underground gas. During drilling, the ground collapsed, and a leak of toxic gases began. The scientists on-site set the gases alight to prevent them from escaping, a fire that has raged ever since. However, scientists now say that the flames have slowed due to a decrease in the flow of these gases. Irina Luriva, director of Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan’s energy company, stated that the flames have dimmed by up to three times. Flames that were once visible from miles away are now only visible from close proximity.

Country becomes largest methane emitter

Turkmenistan, home to the world’s fourth-largest gas reserves, has become the world’s largest methane emitter due to this gas leak. However, Turkmenistan denies this claim. Methane is considered a major contributor to climate change and ozone depletion. Several wells have also been dug around the crater to collect and use it as energy. However, this project has not been successful.

30 meters deep and 70 meters in diameter

The crater is located in the middle of the Karakum Desert, 260 kilometers from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. The crater’s diameter is 60-70 meters, while its depth is reported to be 30 meters. It continues to emit a foul odour, yet millions of tourists visit this natural wonder every year. In 2019, the then-leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow organised a car rally around the crater, conveying a message that he wanted to be remembered as the person who closed the “Door to Hell”.

