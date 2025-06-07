'Gates of Hell' Fire Diminishes After 45 Years

In 1971, these scientists were drilling for underground gas. During drilling, the ground collapsed, and a leak of toxic gases began. The scientists on-site set the gases alight to prevent them from escaping, a fire that has raged ever since. However, scientists now say that the flames have slowed due to a decrease in the flow of these gases. Irina Luriva, director of Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan’s energy company, stated that the flames have dimmed by up to three times. Flames that were once visible from miles away are now only visible from close proximity.

Country becomes largest methane emitter Turkmenistan, home to the world’s fourth-largest gas reserves, has become the world’s largest methane emitter due to this gas leak. However, Turkmenistan denies this claim. Methane is considered a major contributor to climate change and ozone depletion. Several wells have also been dug around the crater to collect and use it as energy. However, this project has not been successful.