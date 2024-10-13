Gaza airstrike: Israel’s massive attack on refugee camp in Gaza, 22 killed

World Food Program And Food Crisis Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) has stated that due to the closure of the main route to the north, food supplies have not reached northern Gaza since the beginning of October, putting around 10 lakh people at risk of hunger. The UN agency has warned of a looming food crisis, which is affecting refugees. In the meantime, two bakeries supported by the WFP in Deir al-Balah have been forced to shut down due to a shortage of flour and fuel.

Israel-Gaza Conflict: An Overview The Israel-Gaza conflict is a complex and long-standing dispute, mainly influenced by the following factors: Land Dispute: There is a dispute over land rights between Israel and Gaza. The Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip believe that their rights are being violated.

Hamas and Hezbollah: The presence of armed groups like Hamas in the Gaza Strip is a security threat to Israel. These groups have attacked Israel several times, prompting Israel to take aggressive action in response.

Humanitarian Crisis: The ongoing conflict has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Basic services are lacking, food security is a concern, and health crises are common. Political Situation: This conflict plays a significant role in international politics, with various countries and organizations taking sides based on their interests.

Security Measures: Israel takes strict measures to ensure the security of its citizens, including closing borders and launching airstrikes, while civilians in Gaza bear the brunt of these actions. Ultimately, this conflict not only increases tensions between Israel and Gaza but also causes instability in the entire Middle East region.