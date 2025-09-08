Gaza ceasefire imminent: Trump claims

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas will mark its second anniversary next month. This conflict has already caused widespread devastation. Many Palestinians continue to be killed daily in Israeli attacks. World leaders and citizens are appealing for an end to the fighting, but Israel shows no sign of stopping. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has made a significant claim regarding the conflict.
During a recent conversation with reporters in Chicago, US President Trump made a significant claim about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Trump asserted that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be imminent, leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas. It is noteworthy that Trump had previously issued what he termed a final warning to Hamas.
During his conversation with reporters, Trump indicated that a settlement between Israel and Hamas could be imminent. The US President stated that he had presented a significant proposal to Hamas.
Trump's proposal to halt the Israel-Hamas conflict centres on the release of all hostages held by Hamas. In return, Israel would release between 2,000 and 3,000 Palestinian prisoners. Following this exchange, Israel would be required to completely cease its military operations in Gaza. Furthermore, the US would need to guarantee that Israel would not resume hostilities after the ceasefire.