Gaza Ceasefire Shattered: Israel's 282 Violations and Trump's Plan Expose Deadly Reality as 242 Lives Lost

Gaza Ceasefire Violations 2025 (Image: Washington Post)
Gaza Ceasefire Violations 2025: The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, brokered by US President Donald Trump (Trump Truce Violations), has been shattered, signalling the end of peace in the Gaza Strip. A ceasefire was implemented between Israel and Hamas on October 10, 2025, following Trump's mediation. However, it proved to be merely on paper. Israel continued its attacks under the pretext of the 'Hamas threat' (Israel Gaza Strikes). Data from the Gaza Media Office reveals 282 violations within a month, including aerial bombardments, artillery shelling, and direct gunfire. The result? 242 Palestinians were killed and 622 injured, with a majority being children and women. The United Nations declared this a clear violation of the agreement, while Israel termed it 'self-defence'. The people of Gaza are living in hunger and thirst in tents on the streets, while aid trucks remain stuck at the border.
The first major blow occurred on October 19. An attack on Israeli soldiers in the Rafah area resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. Israel attributed this to Hamas and launched heavy airstrikes across Gaza. Explosions rocked Rafah and Khan Younis, killing between 26 and 44 people. Families were torn apart, and homes were destroyed. Israel halted aid but resumed it under pressure. Hamas denied involvement in the attack, stating, 'We are adhering to the ceasefire.' Despite this, the US blamed Hamas, but the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed 44 deaths. This incident highlights the fragility of the truce.
Then, on October 28-29, another storm erupted. Israel accused Hamas of 'mishandling the handover of hostages' bodies'. Overnight airstrikes targeted tents of displaced people, homes, and areas near a hospital in Deir al-Balah. This attack killed 104 people, including 46 children and 20 women. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, 'Hamas broke it, so strict action was necessary.' Hamas called it a 'clear violation.' UN Secretary-General Guterres condemned the civilian deaths. Hamas handed over the bodies of 24 hostages, but four remain unaccounted for. Gaza Civil Defence described it as a 'horrific massacre'.
The situation worsened in November. Satellite imagery on November 11 confirmed that Israel had destroyed over 1500 buildings. Bombs fell on Rafah, Shuja'iyya in Gaza City, and Jabalia Camp. Israel termed this an operation to clear 'terrorist infrastructure', which was justified under the 13th point of the ceasefire. However, experts argued this violated Trump's 20-point plan. Gaza media reported 80 violations, resulting in 97 deaths. According to the World Food Programme, only half of the required aid reached the region.
The difficulties did not end there. On November 15, rain exacerbated the misery. Tent cities were submerged, but Israel prevented the entry of tarpaulins and tents. According to Al Jazeera, two people were killed in a drone strike. Hamas complained of 'daily violations' of the ceasefire. The UN dashboard revealed that only 3451 trucks reached Gaza, far short of the required four times that amount. Israel fired on 200 Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah tunnels, which the IDF described as 'in line with the agreement'. In total, 282 incidents of aerial, artillery, and gunfire were reported from October 10 to November 10.
These events are devastating Gaza. Hamas released 20 living hostages in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners. However, the exchange of bodies stalled. Experts state, 'This is a clear violation of the ceasefire.' It is also evident that the Trump administration is supporting Israel, while Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators. Protests are occurring worldwide, from Seoul to Oman. Famine is spreading in Gaza, thousands are shivering in the cold, and false lullabies of a ceasefire are being sung. Human rights organisations are calling for the UN to take action. How long will this bloody game continue in the name of peace?
