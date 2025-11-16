Gaza Ceasefire Shattered: Israel's 282 Violations and Trump's Plan Expose Deadly Reality as 242 Lives Lost

Gaza Ceasefire Violations 2025: The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, brokered by US President Donald Trump (Trump Truce Violations), has been shattered, signalling the end of peace in the Gaza Strip. A ceasefire was implemented between Israel and Hamas on October 10, 2025, following Trump's mediation. However, it proved to be merely on paper. Israel continued its attacks under the pretext of the 'Hamas threat' (Israel Gaza Strikes). Data from the Gaza Media Office reveals 282 violations within a month, including aerial bombardments, artillery shelling, and direct gunfire. The result? 242 Palestinians were killed and 622 injured, with a majority being children and women. The United Nations declared this a clear violation of the agreement, while Israel termed it 'self-defence'. The people of Gaza are living in hunger and thirst in tents on the streets, while aid trucks remain stuck at the border.