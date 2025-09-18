Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gaza City Under Siege: Daily Israeli Bombardment Claims Palestinian Lives, Hundreds of Thousands Flee

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza City is resulting in the daily loss of Palestinian lives. Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled Gaza City to escape the Israeli attacks, and a large number are still leaving to save their lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City
Palestinians fleeing Gaza City (Photo - Washington Post)

Israel has intensified both ground assaults and bombings on Gaza City to exert pressure on the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli army is rapidly advancing into Gaza City, expanding its control, creating a climate of fear among Palestinians. The bombardment has caused widespread chaos.

Many Palestinians Losing Their Lives Daily

Many Palestinians are losing their lives daily in the Israeli bombardment. The Israeli attacks have caused havoc not only in Gaza City but also in other areas of Gaza.

Hundreds of Thousands Have Left Gaza City

The Israeli army has intensified ground assaults in Gaza City. The army had previously warned residents to evacuate. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that people would be given the opportunity to leave Gaza City safely. According to one report, over 400,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City for safer locations in the south. Large numbers of people continue to leave Gaza City daily.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsening

The escalating Israeli bombardment in Gaza City is worsening the humanitarian crisis. There is a severe shortage of food, water, and shelter, exacerbating the suffering of already distressed people.

Temporary Route Opened

The Israeli army has opened a temporary route for people to reach safer locations in the south. This route runs from Salah al-Din Street through Wadi Gaza and will be open from 12 pm on Wednesday, 17 September, to 12 pm on Friday, 19 September. Palestinian citizens are instructed to travel only via the yellow route shown on the official map and to follow the army's and traffic signals' instructions. A large number of Palestinians are using this route to leave Gaza City.

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 12:35 pm

World
