Gaza City Under Siege: Daily Israeli Bombardment Claims Palestinian Lives, Hundreds of Thousands Flee

The Israeli army has opened a temporary route for people to reach safer locations in the south. This route runs from Salah al-Din Street through Wadi Gaza and will be open from 12 pm on Wednesday, 17 September, to 12 pm on Friday, 19 September. Palestinian citizens are instructed to travel only via the yellow route shown on the official map and to follow the army's and traffic signals' instructions. A large number of Palestinians are using this route to leave Gaza City.