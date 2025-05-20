scriptGaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

Intense fighting continues in Gaza by the Israeli army. On Monday, Israeli forces launched further attacks in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 44 people.

May 20, 2025 / 04:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Israeli strike in Gaza

Israeli strike in Gaza (Photo – ANI)

Negotiations are underway to implement a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. However, Israeli military operations continue amidst these talks. Israeli military attacks in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas show no signs of stopping. These continuous Israeli attacks are forcing Palestinians to live in fear, yet Israel remains unyielding. On Monday, the Israeli army launched further attacks on various locations within Gaza.

44 Killed

Reports indicate that the Israeli army intensified its attacks in Gaza since Saturday. According to the Israeli army, these attacks targeted Hamas militants. Monday’s attacks resulted in the deaths of 44 people, as reported by Gaza’s Civil Defence Agency. The majority of those killed were women and children, their bodies transported to hospitals by rescue workers.

Attacks on School, Homes, Petrol Pump and Refugee Camp

A spokesperson for the Civil Defence Agency reported that the Israeli army carried out attacks at various locations in Gaza. An attack on a school providing shelter to people resulted in 8 deaths. A separate attack on a home killed 12 people. An attack on a petrol pump near a refugee camp claimed 15 lives, and an attack on a home within a refugee camp killed 9 people.

News / World / Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

