Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

44 Killed Reports indicate that the Israeli army intensified its attacks in Gaza since Saturday. According to the Israeli army, these attacks targeted Hamas militants. Monday’s attacks resulted in the deaths of 44 people, as reported by Gaza’s Civil Defence Agency. The majority of those killed were women and children, their bodies transported to hospitals by rescue workers.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes have killed at least 44 people across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, where Israel has intensified a military offensive aimed at crushing Hamas. Attacks on School, Homes, Petrol Pump and Refugee Camp A spokesperson for the Civil Defence Agency reported that the Israeli army carried out attacks at various locations in Gaza. An attack on a school providing shelter to people resulted in 8 deaths. A separate attack on a home killed 12 people. An attack on a petrol pump near a refugee camp claimed 15 lives, and an attack on a home within a refugee camp killed 9 people.