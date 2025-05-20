Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israeli Forces Continue Assault

44 Killed Reports indicate that the Israeli army intensified its attacks in Gaza since Saturday. According to the Israeli army, these attacks targeted Hamas militants. Monday’s attacks resulted in the deaths of 44 people, as reported by Gaza’s Civil Defence Agency. The majority of those killed were women and children, their bodies transported to hospitals by rescue workers.
Attacks on School, Homes, Petrol Pump and Refugee Camp A spokesperson for the Civil Defence Agency reported that the Israeli army carried out attacks at various locations in Gaza. An attack on a school providing shelter to people resulted in 8 deaths. A separate attack on a home killed 12 people. An attack on a petrol pump near a refugee camp claimed 15 lives, and an attack on a home within a refugee camp killed 9 people.