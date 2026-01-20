20 January 2026,

Tuesday

World

Transatlantic Crisis: Trump's 100% Tariff Threat and India's 'Entry' into Gaza Peace Mission

On one hand, Trump is determined to wage a trade war against Europe to acquire Greenland, while on the other hand, he has proposed a major role for India in restoring peace in Gaza. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Trump Greenland Crisis

Image: AI

The beginning of the year 2026 has brought significant geopolitical upheaval to the world. US President Donald Trump has once again stirred international politics with his unexpected decisions. On one hand, Trump is adamant about starting a trade war against Europe to acquire Greenland, while on the other, he has proposed a significant role for India in restoring peace in Gaza.

Trump's 100% Tariff Threat

The US President has made it clear that he wants American control over Greenland. It is being described not just as a piece of land, but as a centre for future security and resources. Denmark and other European countries have termed this an attack on their sovereignty. In response, Trump has warned of imposing a 100% tariff on European countries. If this happens, the global economy could see a sharp decline, and a new era of inflation could begin.

Gaza 'Board of Peace': Will India be the Peacemaker?

Amidst this tension, the Trump administration has proposed the formation of a 'Board of Peace' for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and its governance. The White House has officially invited India to join this board. America wants India to help secure Gaza's future due to its neutral and credible image. Currently, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is considering all aspects of this proposal.

Iran's Ultimatum and Russia's Silence

Amidst these developments, Iran has given a 72-hour ultimatum to protesters, increasing the possibility of violence in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Russia has also received an invitation to the 'Board of Peace', but Putin has not yet revealed his stance.

Our country is not for sale

Danish Government: "Our country is not for sale. America must respect our borders and sovereignty."

A 'Double-Edged Sword' for India

Indian Experts: Former diplomats believe that joining the 'Board of Peace' is like a 'double-edged sword' for India. While it will enhance its global stature, it also carries the risk of getting entangled in international disputes.

Trump May Hold Virtual Meeting

According to White House sources, Trump may hold a virtual meeting with European leaders within the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) may submit its preliminary report on the 'Board of Peace' by the end of this week.

Greenland is Not Just an Ice-Covered Island

Nevertheless, Greenland is not just an ice-covered island. Due to global warming, its ice is melting, opening up access to rare minerals and new trade routes. Trump's eyes are on these natural treasures, which could challenge China's mineral dominance in the future.

20 Jan 2026 03:14 pm

