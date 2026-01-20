20 January 2026,

Tuesday

World

US to Deploy Aircraft in Greenland Amidst NATO Presence

The United States will deploy its aircraft in Greenland. The North American Aerospace Defense Command stated that this action was taken in conjunction with Denmark and Greenland.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: IANS)

The United States has stated that it will deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, amid rising tensions due to President Donald Trump's pursuit of Denmark's autonomous territory of Greenland. NORAD said the action was taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland, and that the aircraft is arriving at the base to support several long-planned activities.

US Aircraft to Arrive Soon

NORAD announced on X that its aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. It stated that along with aircraft operating from bases in the Continental United States and Canada, they will support several long-planned NORAD activities, furthering the long-standing defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark.

The US further stated that this activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark. All supporting forces are operating with the necessary diplomatic clearances. The Greenland government has also been informed of the planned activities.

NORAD Monitors Three Regions

NORAD regularly conducts continuous, widespread operations in one or all of NORAD's three regions (Alaska, Canada, and the Continental United States) to ensure the security of North America. This move by the US follows a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces, which took place amidst tensions with Washington over Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland.

Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent a small number of military personnel to Greenland to ensure Arctic security as part of this exercise. Denmark had also invited the United States to participate in the military exercise.

Trump Threatened Tariffs

Meanwhile, amidst attempts to acquire Denmark's autonomous territory, Trump threatened tariffs. US President Donald Trump threatened 10 per cent tariffs on 8 European countries because they did not agree with his stance. The US President has repeatedly stated that the Danish territory is crucial for US national security and therefore must be incorporated into the United States.

He offered to negotiate with the European countries but warned that if no deal was reached, tariffs of an additional 10 per cent would be imposed from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, stating that after years of support from the US, it was time for Denmark to reciprocate.

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 08:24 am

World / US to Deploy Aircraft in Greenland Amidst NATO Presence

