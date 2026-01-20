Three-day national mourning declared in Spain after 40 killed in train accident

Train accident in Spain (Photo - Washington Post)
A severe collision occurred between two high-speed trains near the city of Adamuz, close to the province of Cordoba in Spain, on Sunday night. The accident caused widespread panic. As many as 40 people died in this horrific train accident, with several succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Approximately 292 people were injured in the incident. Many of the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. While many have since been discharged, around 48 injured individuals are still undergoing treatment. This was the largest train accident in Spain since 2013.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed his condolences for the train accident. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Furthermore, Sanchez has declared three days of national mourning for the country. He cancelled all his scheduled engagements, travelled to the site of the train accident, and made this announcement while speaking to the media.
According to information received, one high-speed train was travelling from Malaga to Madrid. It derailed directly onto the track en route, after which it collided with another high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Huelva, leading to the accident. Both trains were travelling at very high speeds, and the collision was so severe that the carriages of one train fell 4 metres down a slope. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
