Three-day national mourning declared in Spain after 40 killed in train accident

A severe collision occurred between two high-speed trains near the city of Adamuz, close to the province of Cordoba in Spain, on Sunday night. The accident caused widespread panic. As many as 40 people died in this horrific train accident, with several succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Approximately 292 people were injured in the incident. Many of the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. While many have since been discharged, around 48 injured individuals are still undergoing treatment. This was the largest train accident in Spain since 2013.