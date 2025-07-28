Gaza Hunger Crisis: 124 Deaths Due to Food Shortages Amidst Israeli Attacks

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has caused widespread devastation in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. Following a Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, the Israeli Defence Forces launched a military operation, resulting in the deaths of approximately 59,000 Palestinians. International calls for a ceasefire have so far been ineffective. However, Israel has now implemented a tactical pause in its military operations until further notice. This decision, however, is not solely due to the destruction in Gaza, but also in response to another critical issue arising from the Israeli attacks.
The war in Gaza has created a severe food crisis. From March to May, Israel imposed restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, causing immense hardship for its residents. The situation has deteriorated to the point where starvation has become a lethal threat. Since the beginning of the conflict, 124 people have died from hunger, including 81 children. In July alone, 40 people perished from starvation, 16 of whom were children.
On Sunday, the Israeli military airdropped food packages into Gaza. Furthermore, Jordan and the UAE also delivered approximately 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid via airdrops on Sunday. This aid included food, medicine, and other essential supplies.
The Israeli Defence Forces will implement a tactical pause in military operations in densely populated areas of Gaza from 10:00 to 20:00 until further notice. The IDF states that this pause will apply to areas where they are not currently conducting ground operations, including Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City. This measure aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.