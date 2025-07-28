Gaza Hunger Crisis: 124 Deaths Due to Food Shortages Amidst Israeli Attacks

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has caused widespread devastation in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. Following a Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, the Israeli Defence Forces launched a military operation, resulting in the deaths of approximately 59,000 Palestinians. International calls for a ceasefire have so far been ineffective. However, Israel has now implemented a tactical pause in its military operations until further notice. This decision, however, is not solely due to the destruction in Gaza, but also in response to another critical issue arising from the Israeli attacks.