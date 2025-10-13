Gaza Peace Conference in Egypt Today on Trump's Proposal; India to be Represented by Kirti Vardhan Singh in PM Modi's Stead

The Gaza Peace Summit, scheduled to take place in Egypt today, Monday, October 13, is being hailed as historic following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conference will focus on the Gaza ceasefire agreement brokered by United States of America President Donald Trump. However, neither Israel nor Hamas will be present at the formal signing ceremony. A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's office stated that no Israeli official would attend the signing of the agreement. Hamas, on the other hand, has refused to participate in the conference, deeming some of Trump's proposals 'impractical'. Meanwhile, Trump has arrived in Israel, from where he will travel to Egypt.