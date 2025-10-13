Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Gaza Peace Conference in Egypt Today on Trump's Proposal; India to be Represented by Kirti Vardhan Singh in PM Modi's Stead

A Gaza peace conference will be held in Egypt today at the proposal of US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited to attend, but instead, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, will represent India.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

The Gaza Peace Summit, scheduled to take place in Egypt today, Monday, October 13, is being hailed as historic following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The conference will focus on the Gaza ceasefire agreement brokered by United States of America President Donald Trump. However, neither Israel nor Hamas will be present at the formal signing ceremony. A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's office stated that no Israeli official would attend the signing of the agreement. Hamas, on the other hand, has refused to participate in the conference, deeming some of Trump's proposals 'impractical'. Meanwhile, Trump has arrived in Israel, from where he will travel to Egypt.

Several Major Leaders to Attend

Numerous leaders will be in attendance at the Gaza Peace Summit held in Egypt. Prime Ministers, Presidents, and other prominent figures from over 20 countries are expected to participate.

PM Modi Will Not Attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also received an invitation to attend the Gaza Peace Summit. However, he will not be travelling to Egypt for the event. In his place, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India. Kirti Vardhan will attend the Gaza Peace Summit as a special envoy of PM Modi.

