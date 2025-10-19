Gaza Truce Broken: Israel Launches Deadly Airstrike on Rafah, Accuses Hamas

Gaza Airstrike (Image: IANS)
Gaza Airstrike: Hopes for peace in Gaza have been shattered! On Sunday, Israel launched a strong airstrike on the Rafah area. This attack occurred just as the United States made a serious accusation against Hamas, alleging that Hamas was planning to attack Gaza residents in a disputed area. This escalated tensions surrounding the ceasefire. Israeli Channel 12 first reported this news, which was later confirmed by major portals like Reuters. The Israeli army has now remained silent on the matter.
Rafah is a region in Gaza where tensions are perpetually at their peak. According to some reports, Israel dropped bombs from the sky there. The Times of Israel stated that this was a response to Hamas 'terrorists'. On Friday, several Hamas fighters emerged from a tunnel in Rafah and opened fire on Israeli soldiers. Fortunately, no one was injured. The IDF reported that an attack was being planned from the tunnel. The area has now been shaken by the airstrike, and local residents are living in fear. Is this the end of the ceasefire?
The biggest twist came with the US statement. The US stated that 'reliable intelligence' indicated Hamas was planning to attack Gaza itself to break the ceasefire. Hamas immediately denied this, calling it 'false rumours!'. As soon as these statements were made, Israel took action, and efforts for peace in Gaza were in vain. This news has gone viral worldwide, with 'Gaza airstrike' topping Google searches.
The question now is: will the ceasefire survive or end completely? The Rafah attack raises fears of casualties, and Palestinian families could be displaced. Israel maintains that 'self-defence is necessary,' while Hamas issues warnings. International aid is needed, and the UN and European nations should intervene. The children of Gaza are the most affected. When will this conflict end?
