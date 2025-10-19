Gaza Truce Broken: Israel Launches Deadly Airstrike on Rafah, Accuses Hamas

Rafah is a region in Gaza where tensions are perpetually at their peak. According to some reports, Israel dropped bombs from the sky there. The Times of Israel stated that this was a response to Hamas 'terrorists'. On Friday, several Hamas fighters emerged from a tunnel in Rafah and opened fire on Israeli soldiers. Fortunately, no one was injured. The IDF reported that an attack was being planned from the tunnel. The area has now been shaken by the airstrike, and local residents are living in fear. Is this the end of the ceasefire?