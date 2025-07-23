23 July 2025,

Wednesday

World

Gaza Victory Essential: Israeli Defence Minister's Stance Amidst Ceasefire Talks

Israel-Hamas War: The war between Israel and Hamas continues, with numerous casualties reported daily in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Minister has made a significant statement.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Israel Katz
Israel Katz (Photo - Times Of Israel Social Media)

A war has been raging between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas for over 21 months. Hamas initiated this conflict on 7 October 2023, and Israel's subsequent actions have caused widespread devastation in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. Although a ceasefire was implemented for a short period, the war has yet to conclude. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has now made a significant statement regarding this ongoing conflict.

Complete Victory in Gaza is Essential

Speaking about the war, Israeli Defence Minister Katz asserted that a complete victory in Gaza is imperative. Katz clarified that achieving this necessitates the continuation of Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Israel Nears its Objectives in the War

Katz stated that Israel is nearing the achievement of its objectives in the ongoing war against Hamas. Israel's two primary goals in this conflict are the release of all hostages and the surrender of Hamas. Katz made it clear that Israel will not cease its operations until both objectives are met.

Ceasefire Talks Continue

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations continue in an effort to end the war. Representatives from Israel and Hamas in Doha are in constant contact with mediators from Qatar and Egypt. The United States also desires a swift end to the hostilities between the two nations.

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

Updated on:

23 Jul 2025 03:36 pm

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 03:35 pm

English News / World / Gaza Victory Essential: Israeli Defence Minister's Stance Amidst Ceasefire Talks
