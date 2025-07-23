Gaza Victory Essential: Israeli Defence Minister's Stance Amidst Ceasefire Talks

A war has been raging between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas for over 21 months. Hamas initiated this conflict on 7 October 2023, and Israel's subsequent actions have caused widespread devastation in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. Although a ceasefire was implemented for a short period, the war has yet to conclude. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has now made a significant statement regarding this ongoing conflict.
Speaking about the war, Israeli Defence Minister Katz asserted that a complete victory in Gaza is imperative. Katz clarified that achieving this necessitates the continuation of Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Katz stated that Israel is nearing the achievement of its objectives in the ongoing war against Hamas. Israel's two primary goals in this conflict are the release of all hostages and the surrender of Hamas. Katz made it clear that Israel will not cease its operations until both objectives are met.
Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations continue in an effort to end the war. Representatives from Israel and Hamas in Doha are in constant contact with mediators from Qatar and Egypt. The United States also desires a swift end to the hostilities between the two nations.