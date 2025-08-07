Ghana Helicopter Crash Kills Eight, Including Defence and Environment Ministers

Ghana Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crash in Ghana has claimed the lives of eight people, including the country's Defence Minister and Environment Minister.
The incident was confirmed by Ghana's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on behalf of President John Mahama. He stated that the crash killed eight people, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad.
According to reports, the eight individuals, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, were travelling from Accra to Obuasi to attend an environmental program. Mid-flight, the helicopter lost radar contact and shortly after crashed in a dense forest.
The Ghanaian government has described the event as a tragic loss. The government statement confirmed the deaths of Minister Boamah, Minister Muhammad, the National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress, the National Security Advisor, and all crew members. The government declared this an irreplaceable loss to the nation, expressing condolences and ordering flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice.
Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah was a doctor by profession. He assumed his ministerial role in January of this year under President Mahama's government. He was leading the country's security strategies amidst growing jihadist threats on Ghana's northern border, a region bordering Burkina Faso and known for its instability. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, as Environment Minister, was actively cracking down on illegal mining.
The crashed helicopter was a Z-9 utility helicopter, commonly used for transport and medical services. An investigation into the accident has been launched, and the government has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.