7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Ghana Helicopter Crash Kills Eight, Including Defence and Environment Ministers

Ghana Helicopter Crash: Eight people, including the Defence Minister and the Minister of the Environment, were killed in a helicopter crash in Ghana. The government has described it as a tragic accident. The helicopter involved in the accident was a Z-9 utility helicopter.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Helicopter crash in Ghana (Photo: X account Ghana Armed Forces)
Helicopter crash in Ghana (Photo: X/@GhanaArmedForces)

Ghana Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crash in Ghana has claimed the lives of eight people, including the country's Defence Minister and Environment Minister.

The incident was confirmed by Ghana's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on behalf of President John Mahama. He stated that the crash killed eight people, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad.

Helicopter Crashes in Forest

According to reports, the eight individuals, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, were travelling from Accra to Obuasi to attend an environmental program. Mid-flight, the helicopter lost radar contact and shortly after crashed in a dense forest.

The Ghanaian government has described the event as a tragic loss. The government statement confirmed the deaths of Minister Boamah, Minister Muhammad, the National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress, the National Security Advisor, and all crew members. The government declared this an irreplaceable loss to the nation, expressing condolences and ordering flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah was a doctor by profession. He assumed his ministerial role in January of this year under President Mahama's government. He was leading the country's security strategies amidst growing jihadist threats on Ghana's northern border, a region bordering Burkina Faso and known for its instability. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, as Environment Minister, was actively cracking down on illegal mining.

The crashed helicopter was a Z-9 utility helicopter, commonly used for transport and medical services. An investigation into the accident has been launched, and the government has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 09:00 am

English News / World / Ghana Helicopter Crash Kills Eight, Including Defence and Environment Ministers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.