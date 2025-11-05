Ghazala Hashmi Makes History, Becomes First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Elected from Virginia

From the outset, Ghazala was comfortably heading for an easy victory against her opponent, Republican John Reid, a radio show host. It is noteworthy that Ghazala was also the first Muslim woman elected to the Virginia Senate. According to her website, she is the first Muslim and the first South Asian American woman to serve in the Virginia Senate. She is among the American politicians who have openly spoken out against gun violence in the US and have demanded strict regulations on assault rifles and other dangerous weapons. She has also worked in areas such as public education, voting rights, reproductive freedom, pro-environment initiatives, housing, and access to affordable healthcare.