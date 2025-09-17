Global Leaders, Including Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, and Meloni, Extend Wishes to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today. On this occasion, his supporters, along with the BJP and other parties in the NDA, are celebrating across the country. Events are being organised nationwide to mark the PM's birthday, and 'Seva Pakhwada' initiatives are underway. Not only from India, but several global leaders have also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister, wishing him good health. These include US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and other prominent world figures.
US President Donald Trump, who previously strained relations between the two countries by imposing a 50 percent tariff on India, also shared a social media post wishing PM Modi a happy birthday. In his message, Trump addressed the PM as Narendra and referred to him as a friend. Trump wrote, "Just had a great phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I extended to him my warmest birthday wishes. He is doing a fantastic job." Trump further added, "Narendra: Thank you for your support in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine." PM Modi also thanked Trump in response to this post.
Amidst Trump's claims of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message, wished PM Modi a happy birthday and appreciated his personal efforts in strengthening bilateral relations. According to media reports, Putin's message stated, "You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries and developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various fields."
Following Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shared a video post wishing PM Modi a happy birthday. In this post, Netanyahu also called PM Modi a close friend. He said, "My dear friend Prime Minister Modi, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You have done so much for India in your life, and together we have advanced the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon so that we can take our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend."
PM Modi's close friend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, shared a picture with the Indian Prime Minister on X, wishing him a happy birthday. Meloni wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to the Prime Minister of India on his 75th birthday. His strength, determination and ability to lead millions are a source of inspiration. With friendship and respect, I wish him health and energy to lead India towards a bright future and further strengthen the ties between our countries."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also shared a video message congratulating PM Modi. He stated, "Warmest birthday wishes to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud of its deep friendship with India, and we are grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community in Australia. Prime Minister, I look forward to seeing you soon and wishing many more years of friendship and progress." New Zealand's PM Chris Hipkins also shared a video on PM Modi's birthday. He said, "Namaste, my good friend Prime Minister Modi, greetings from me and all your friends across New Zealand on your 75th birthday."
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also wished PM Modi a happy birthday, calling him a good friend. Sunak wrote, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain." Bhutan's PM Lotay Tshering and Mauritius' PM Pravind Jugnauth also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi, wishing him good health.