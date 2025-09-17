Global Leaders, Including Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, and Meloni, Extend Wishes to PM Modi

Following Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shared a video post wishing PM Modi a happy birthday. In this post, Netanyahu also called PM Modi a close friend. He said, "My dear friend Prime Minister Modi, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You have done so much for India in your life, and together we have advanced the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon so that we can take our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend."