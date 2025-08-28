Good news for Indians! Visa-free travel to this country with a US visa

Good news for Indians wishing to travel abroad! Another country has decided to relax its visa rules for Indian citizens. Argentina has made it easier for Indians to visit by easing its visa requirements. However, there is a condition attached to this relaxation.
Argentina has announced relaxed visa rules for Indian citizens holding a US tourist visa. With this relaxation, Indian passport holders with a valid US tourist visa will no longer require a separate permit or visa to travel to Argentina. They can travel to Argentina using their US visa without applying for an Argentinian visa.
Mariano Caucino, the Argentinian Ambassador to India, announced this on social media. Mariano wrote, “Argentina has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens holding a US visa. According to the resolution published in the Official Gazette, Indian citizens holding a US tourist visa can travel to Argentina without applying for a separate Argentinian visa. This is good news for both Argentina and India. We are ready to welcome more Indian tourists to our wonderful country.”
This decision by Argentina is expected to boost tourism in the country. The number of Indian tourists is expected to increase, benefiting the country's economy. It will also strengthen relations between India and Argentina.