World

Good news for Indians! Visa-free travel to this country with a US visa

Good news for Indians! Those holding a US visa can now travel to another country without a separate permit. Which country is it? Let's find out.

Aug 28, 2025

Tourism in Argentina
Tourism in Argentina (Representational Photo)

Good news for Indians wishing to travel abroad! Another country has decided to relax its visa rules for Indian citizens. Argentina has made it easier for Indians to visit by easing its visa requirements. However, there is a condition attached to this relaxation.

US Visa Required

Argentina has announced relaxed visa rules for Indian citizens holding a US tourist visa. With this relaxation, Indian passport holders with a valid US tourist visa will no longer require a separate permit or visa to travel to Argentina. They can travel to Argentina using their US visa without applying for an Argentinian visa.

Information from Argentina's Ambassador to India

Mariano Caucino, the Argentinian Ambassador to India, announced this on social media. Mariano wrote, “Argentina has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens holding a US visa. According to the resolution published in the Official Gazette, Indian citizens holding a US tourist visa can travel to Argentina without applying for a separate Argentinian visa. This is good news for both Argentina and India. We are ready to welcome more Indian tourists to our wonderful country.”

Boost to Tourism

This decision by Argentina is expected to boost tourism in the country. The number of Indian tourists is expected to increase, benefiting the country's economy. It will also strengthen relations between India and Argentina.

