World

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with PM Narendra Modi to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Google CEO Sundar Pichai called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. What was discussed between the two? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo - PM Modi's social media)

Adani Group and Google are set to forge a significant partnership in India. The two companies will jointly establish India's largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google announced a landmark partnership today to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam. An investment of $15 billion (approximately ₹1.3 lakh crore) is planned between 2026-30.

Google CEO Pichai Calls PM Modi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Pichai shared on social media, "Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development. This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through this, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country."

PM Modi's Reaction Surfaces

Prime Minister Modi's reaction to this development has also come to light. Replying to Pichai's post on social media, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment, which includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratising technology, ensuring AI accessibility for all, providing our citizens with cutting-edge tools, boosting our digital economy, and establishing India as a global technology leader."

