Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with PM Narendra Modi to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Modi's reaction to this development has also come to light. Replying to Pichai's post on social media, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment, which includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratising technology, ensuring AI accessibility for all, providing our citizens with cutting-edge tools, boosting our digital economy, and establishing India as a global technology leader."