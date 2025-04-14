Green Card Journey Toughens in US, India’s Cut-off Date Moved Back by 6 Months

What is Visa Retrogression? When demand in a visa category exceeds the annual quota, the US government moves the cut-off date backwards. This is known as ‘retrogression’. This means applicants after that date will face a longer wait.

What is the EB-5 Unreserved Category? The EB-5 Unreserved Category is part of the US government’s immigration visa program, granting permanent residency (Green Cards) to foreign investors who create jobs in the US through investment.

What is the EB-5 Visa? The EB-5 visa is an investment-based immigration program where foreign nationals invest a minimum of approximately ₹66,40,00,000 to ₹87,15,00,000 in a US project or business that creates at least 10 American jobs. In return, the investor, their spouse, and children under 21 years of age are eligible for a Green Card.

What is the “Unreserved Category”? The EB-5 visa is divided into two main parts: Reserved Category – This allocates visas to specific regions, such as rural areas or high-unemployment areas. Unreserved Category – This category has no specific regional preference, and most Indian applications fall under this category. This leads to higher competition and longer waiting times.

What is a Green Card? A Green Card is an official document that allows a foreign national to live and work permanently in the United States. It is officially known as a Permanent Resident Card.

What are the benefits of a Green Card? -Permanent Residency Green Card holders can reside in the US indefinitely. -Work Authorization – You can legally work for any US company. -Pathway for Family – Green Card holders can sponsor their spouse and children for Green Cards.

Pathway to Citizenship – After a few years (usually 5) of holding a Green Card, an individual can apply for US citizenship. Limitations of a Green Card -No voting rights. -Ineligibility for certain government jobs.