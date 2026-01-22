22 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Greenland deal done? Trump upbeat after NATO talks, tariff threat withdrawn

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to impose tariffs on European countries from February 1 over the Greenland dispute. On Thursday, he announced that he would not proceed with this plan.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to impose tariffs on European countries. He said on Thursday that he would not proceed with his plans to impose tariffs on some European countries over Greenland.

Trump had announced tariffs on some European countries from February 1 regarding Greenland, which he has now withdrawn. He had a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, after which this decision came to light.

Trump described this meeting as very productive. During this, he had a clear conversation with the NATO chief regarding Greenland. In his social media post, Trump described this move as beneficial for both America and NATO allies.

What did Trump discuss with the NATO chief?

Trump wrote: "I had a very productive meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte, and we have created a framework for future deals concerning Greenland and the entire Arctic region. If the deal is completed, it will be very good for America and all NATO countries. Based on this understanding, I will not implement the tariffs that were supposed to take effect from February 1."

Trump provides important information regarding Greenland

Trump further wrote: "Additional discussions are ongoing regarding the Golden Dome related to Greenland. As discussions progress and information becomes available, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and others as needed will be responsible for the negotiations. They will report directly to me."

In a separate post earlier, Trump had said that Washington needs Greenland for national security. Prior to this, at the 56th annual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump had called for immediate talks with European allies on Greenland.

Along with this, he said that this is not a threat to NATO. The US President argued that Greenland could be better developed and secured under American control. This would also benefit European countries.

Trump repeatedly talks about incorporating Greenland into America

It is worth noting that the US President is discussing the potential incorporation of Greenland into his country and threatening to impose tariffs on European allies if the Arctic island is not sold to Washington.

Regarding this, Trump had offered to negotiate with European countries, but also warned that if no deal was reached, tariffs would be increased by 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and by 25 per cent from June 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Denmark, Greenland, and European leadership have rejected his demand.

News / World / Greenland deal done? Trump upbeat after NATO talks, tariff threat withdrawn

World

Patrika Site Logo

