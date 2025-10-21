H-1B Visa Holders Get Major Relief, Exempted from $100,000 Fee, Trump Administration's Decision Benefits Millions of Indians

The administration of US President Donald Trump had announced new restrictions on H-1B visas, but now there is a significant piece of good news for existing visa holders. The White House has clarified that the new fee of $100,000 (approximately 84 lakh rupees) will only apply to new applicants, not to those already working in the US on an H-1B visa. This decision has brought relief to millions of Indian IT professionals employed by American tech companies.