H-1B Visa Holders Get Major Relief, Exempted from $100,000 Fee, Trump Administration's Decision Benefits Millions of Indians

The administration of US President Donald Trump had announced new restrictions on H-1B visas, but now there is a significant piece of good news for existing visa holders. The White House has clarified that the new fee of $100,000 (approximately 84 lakh rupees) will only apply to new applicants, not to those already working in the US on an H-1B visa. This decision has brought relief to millions of Indian IT professionals employed by American tech companies.
On September 19, 2025, Trump signed an executive order that introduced a provision for an annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B visas. This fee is to be paid by American companies that sponsor visas to bring in foreign skilled workers. The stated objective is to create more jobs for American citizens. However, this rule became effective from September 21, 2025.
Existing H-1B Visa Holders: Relief for approximately 500,000 foreign workers already employed in the US. The majority of these are Indians, particularly from the IT sector. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are heavily reliant on H-1B visas. For instance, Amazon sponsored over 14,000 H-1B visas in FY 2025.
Renewal Applicants: No new fees will be levied on visa extensions.
2025 Lottery Winners: Those selected in this year's lottery will also receive an exemption.
Family Members: Spouses and children holding H-4 visas will also not be affected.
This exemption is valid for 12 months, i.e., until September 2026. Extensions are possible thereafter.
Immediately after the announcement, tech companies and immigration lawyers warned existing visa holders against travelling abroad. Many Indians cancelled their holiday plans. However, the situation is normalizing after the White House's clarification. Immigration experts suggest that further guidelines are still needed from USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services).
The Trump administration claims this move will protect American workers, as companies are taking away local jobs by hiring foreigners. However, tech leaders oppose this. The union president of Google stated that this uncertainty would harm the sector. The stock markets also saw volatility, with stocks of Indian firms like Infosys and Wipro falling by 2-5%.
