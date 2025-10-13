Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Hamas Releases All 20 Living Hostages

Hamas has released all 20 living hostages today. Hamas has taken this step as the first phase of establishing peace in Gaza.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Hamas releases hostages

Hamas releases hostages (Photo - CNN on social media)

A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Hamas. This ceasefire follows the agreement of both parties to the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to establish peace in Gaza. The Israeli army has halted attacks on Gaza, and Gazans have begun returning to their homes in the north. On Monday morning, October 13, Hamas had pledged to release hostages in two phases, and Hamas has now fulfilled its promise.

Hamas Releases All 20 Living Hostages

Hamas has released all 20 living hostages. Hamas carried out the release of hostages in two phases. In the first phase, 7 hostages were released, and then approximately an hour and a half later, the remaining 13 hostages were also released. Initially, reports suggested that Hamas would release 10 hostages in each phase, but this did not happen for some reason. Hamas handed over these hostages to the Red Cross Committee, from where they will be taken to Tel Aviv. The first 7 hostages have already been taken to Tel Aviv, and the remaining 13 hostages will also be transported to Tel Aviv shortly.

Israel to Release Palestinian Prisoners

Following the release of all living hostages by Hamas, Israel will now release Palestinian prisoners. Approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel soon. Preparations for this have been made by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Relatives Elated

A crowd began gathering at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, where all the hostages will be welcomed today, from late last night. The families of the hostages are overjoyed and extremely excited to meet them after 2 years.

