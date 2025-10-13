Hamas Releases All 20 Living Hostages

Hamas releases hostages (Photo - CNN on social media)
A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Hamas. This ceasefire follows the agreement of both parties to the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to establish peace in Gaza. The Israeli army has halted attacks on Gaza, and Gazans have begun returning to their homes in the north. On Monday morning, October 13, Hamas had pledged to release hostages in two phases, and Hamas has now fulfilled its promise.
Hamas has released all 20 living hostages. Hamas carried out the release of hostages in two phases. In the first phase, 7 hostages were released, and then approximately an hour and a half later, the remaining 13 hostages were also released. Initially, reports suggested that Hamas would release 10 hostages in each phase, but this did not happen for some reason. Hamas handed over these hostages to the Red Cross Committee, from where they will be taken to Tel Aviv. The first 7 hostages have already been taken to Tel Aviv, and the remaining 13 hostages will also be transported to Tel Aviv shortly.
Following the release of all living hostages by Hamas, Israel will now release Palestinian prisoners. Approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel soon. Preparations for this have been made by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.
A crowd began gathering at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, where all the hostages will be welcomed today, from late last night. The families of the hostages are overjoyed and extremely excited to meet them after 2 years.
