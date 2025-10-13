Hamas Releases All 20 Living Hostages

Hamas has released all 20 living hostages. Hamas carried out the release of hostages in two phases. In the first phase, 7 hostages were released, and then approximately an hour and a half later, the remaining 13 hostages were also released. Initially, reports suggested that Hamas would release 10 hostages in each phase, but this did not happen for some reason. Hamas handed over these hostages to the Red Cross Committee, from where they will be taken to Tel Aviv. The first 7 hostages have already been taken to Tel Aviv, and the remaining 13 hostages will also be transported to Tel Aviv shortly.