World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, with Hamas now appearing significantly weakened. Israeli attacks have reportedly left Hamas disoriented and its rhetoric has shifted.

BharatApr 18, 2025 / 02:06 pm

Patrika Desk

The war between Israel and Hamas continues. Amidst ongoing ceasefire talks, Gaza is experiencing intense fighting, resulting in significant loss of life and property. However, there are indications that the Israel-Hamas War may soon end. Hamas, which initiated this war by attacking Israel, now appears demoralised by the ongoing conflict.

◙ Israeli forces continue air and ground attacks

The Israeli army is continuously carrying out air and ground attacks on Gaza. Since the renewed conflict, Israeli attacks have intensified significantly. Israeli soldiers are operating deep within Gaza, conducting relentless assaults.

◙ Numerous Palestinians killed daily

Numerous Palestinians are dying daily in Israeli attacks. In Gaza alone, the death toll has surpassed 51,000. Casualties are also being reported in Palestinian areas surrounding Gaza.

◙ Hamas changes its stance, expresses desire for a complete ceasefire

Due to the relentless Israeli attacks, Hamas’s stance has shifted. Previously adamant about not backing down from the war, Hamas now desires an end to the fighting in Gaza. A Hamas leader stated that no one in Gaza wants the war to continue. Hamas seeks the immediate implementation of a complete ceasefire.

◙ Hamas prepared to release all Israeli hostages

To end the conflict against Israel, Hamas is prepared to release all Israeli hostages. Israel has consistently demanded the release of its hostages as a condition for a ceasefire, and Hamas is now willing to comply. However, Hamas has also stated that Israel must release Palestinian prisoners held in its jails.

◙ Will the Israel-Hamas war end soon?

Hamas’s change in stance suggests that the Israel-Hamas war may soon conclude. All mediators are working diligently to facilitate a swift agreement between the two sides, bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

