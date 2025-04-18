Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

◙ Israeli forces continue air and ground attacks The Israeli army is continuously carrying out air and ground attacks on Gaza. Since the renewed conflict, Israeli attacks have intensified significantly. Israeli soldiers are operating deep within Gaza, conducting relentless assaults.

◙ Numerous Palestinians killed daily Numerous Palestinians are dying daily in Israeli attacks. In Gaza alone, the death toll has surpassed 51,000. Casualties are also being reported in Palestinian areas surrounding Gaza. ◙ Hamas changes its stance, expresses desire for a complete ceasefire Due to the relentless Israeli attacks, Hamas’s stance has shifted. Previously adamant about not backing down from the war, Hamas now desires an end to the fighting in Gaza. A Hamas leader stated that no one in Gaza wants the war to continue. Hamas seeks the immediate implementation of a complete ceasefire.

◙ Hamas prepared to release all Israeli hostages To end the conflict against Israel, Hamas is prepared to release all Israeli hostages. Israel has consistently demanded the release of its hostages as a condition for a ceasefire, and Hamas is now willing to comply. However, Hamas has also stated that Israel must release Palestinian prisoners held in its jails.