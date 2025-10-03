Hamas seeks more time on Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal

United States of America President Donald Trump has presented a ceasefire proposal to halt the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The proposal includes several conditions, such as an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, a phased withdrawal of the Israeli army, the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the political isolation of Hamas, an international peace board, reform of the Palestinian Authority, reconstruction of Gaza, and permanent peace talks. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to this proposal, excluding the establishment of a separate Palestinian state. However, there has been no response from Hamas to this proposal so far.