Hamas seeks more time on Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas has requested more time on the ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire in Gaza.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 03, 2025

Ceasefire in Gaza

United States of America President Donald Trump has presented a ceasefire proposal to halt the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The proposal includes several conditions, such as an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, a phased withdrawal of the Israeli army, the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the political isolation of Hamas, an international peace board, reform of the Palestinian Authority, reconstruction of Gaza, and permanent peace talks. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to this proposal, excluding the establishment of a separate Palestinian state. However, there has been no response from Hamas to this proposal so far.

Hamas seeks more time

A Hamas official, speaking to the media, stated that the group requires more time to read and fully understand the ceasefire proposal. It is noteworthy that Trump has given Hamas a 3-4 day ultimatum in this matter, but the militant organisation desires more time.

Hamas wants changes to the terms

Hamas seeks changes to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by Trump. A significant condition in this proposal is that Hamas must surrender its weapons. Additionally, the political isolation of Hamas is also a key condition of this proposal. However, some Hamas officials desire modifications to these terms.

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 02:53 pm

English News / World / Hamas seeks more time on Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal

