Hamas to Begin Hostage Release Today, Israel to Free Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas to release hostages
A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Hamas. After two years, the war in Gaza has ended. Both sides have agreed to the first phase of establishing peace, after which the Israeli army has halted attacks on Gaza. Gazans have begun returning to their homes in the north. As part of the ceasefire and the first phase of peace, Hamas will release hostages today, Monday, October 13.
The release of living hostages by Hamas will commence shortly. According to information, Hamas will release hostages in two phases. The first phase will begin at 8 AM local time and will involve the release of 10 hostages. The second phase, at 10 AM, will see the release of the remaining 10 hostages. While there is a possibility of slight adjustments to these times, the release of hostages is imminent.
The families of the hostages are excited about their release. A crowd has been gathering at Hostage Square in Israel since late last night, where the hostages will be welcomed.
As part of the peace agreement, Israel will also release approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. After the release of all hostages, Israel will begin the process of releasing Palestinian prisoners.
