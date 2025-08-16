Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Hillary Clinton Conditionally Supports Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Hillary Clinton has stated that she would be willing to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he could end the war in Ukraine without ceding any territory to Russia.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Clinton supports Trump Nobel Peace Prize conditionally
(Image: X Handle Barron Trump/ Washington Post.)

The possibility of US President Donald Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize has increased, but there's a catch. If this obstacle is overcome, nothing can stop him from receiving the award. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made a surprising announcement. She has advocated for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize! But with a condition. if he achieves a ceasefire in Ukraine without ceding any territory to Russia, she would nominate him for the award. Clinton made this comment while speaking at 'Raising Moderates' in Anchorage, Alaska, a few hours before the important meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

I could nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

She stated, “If Trump can truly end this terrible war without altering Ukraine's geographical position, I could definitely nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.” This statement signals a potential collaboration between rivals in US politics.

Trump is meeting not a friend, but an adversary

Clinton said that Trump is meeting not a friend, but an adversary who wants to see the destruction of America and the Western alliance.

Rivalry between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been political rivals. Their rivalry began with the 2016 US Presidential election, which Trump won. During that campaign, Clinton strongly criticised Trump's praise for authoritarian leaders like Putin.

Trump questioned Hillary Clinton's work during the election campaign

Trump also mocked Clinton during the election campaign and questioned her work as Secretary of State. Despite their political differences, Hillary Clinton's promise to support Trump for the Nobel Prize if he ends the Russia-Ukraine war shows that she sees an American victory in this scenario.

Trump and Putin said the talks were positive

Following the summit in Alaska on Friday, President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin stated that the talks were positive and that they were closer to ending the Ukraine war. However, no immediate ceasefire was announced.

Denial of any concrete agreement, our meeting was very good

In a media interaction, Trump denied any concrete agreement, stating that their meeting was very good. He said he would also discuss the talks from the meeting with European leaders. Russian President Putin also described the meeting as constructive and respectful.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire not easy

Nevertheless, Donald Trump has promised to quickly end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, analysts say that Russia's condition for ending the war is claiming some Ukrainian territories and ending Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any territorial concessions. Therefore, a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire is not going to be easy.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

USA

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 03:52 pm

English News / World / Hillary Clinton Conditionally Supports Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.