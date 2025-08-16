Hillary Clinton Conditionally Supports Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

The possibility of US President Donald Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize has increased, but there's a catch. If this obstacle is overcome, nothing can stop him from receiving the award. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made a surprising announcement. She has advocated for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize! But with a condition. if he achieves a ceasefire in Ukraine without ceding any territory to Russia, she would nominate him for the award. Clinton made this comment while speaking at 'Raising Moderates' in Anchorage, Alaska, a few hours before the important meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
She stated, “If Trump can truly end this terrible war without altering Ukraine's geographical position, I could definitely nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.” This statement signals a potential collaboration between rivals in US politics.
Clinton said that Trump is meeting not a friend, but an adversary who wants to see the destruction of America and the Western alliance.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been political rivals. Their rivalry began with the 2016 US Presidential election, which Trump won. During that campaign, Clinton strongly criticised Trump's praise for authoritarian leaders like Putin.
Trump also mocked Clinton during the election campaign and questioned her work as Secretary of State. Despite their political differences, Hillary Clinton's promise to support Trump for the Nobel Prize if he ends the Russia-Ukraine war shows that she sees an American victory in this scenario.
Following the summit in Alaska on Friday, President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin stated that the talks were positive and that they were closer to ending the Ukraine war. However, no immediate ceasefire was announced.
In a media interaction, Trump denied any concrete agreement, stating that their meeting was very good. He said he would also discuss the talks from the meeting with European leaders. Russian President Putin also described the meeting as constructive and respectful.
Nevertheless, Donald Trump has promised to quickly end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, analysts say that Russia's condition for ending the war is claiming some Ukrainian territories and ending Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any territorial concessions. Therefore, a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire is not going to be easy.