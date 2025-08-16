Hillary Clinton Conditionally Supports Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

The possibility of US President Donald Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize has increased, but there's a catch. If this obstacle is overcome, nothing can stop him from receiving the award. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made a surprising announcement. She has advocated for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize! But with a condition. if he achieves a ceasefire in Ukraine without ceding any territory to Russia, she would nominate him for the award. Clinton made this comment while speaking at 'Raising Moderates' in Anchorage, Alaska, a few hours before the important meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.