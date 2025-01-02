Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

Court Rejects Bail Plea The verdict on Chinmoy Krishna Das’s bail application is out. The Chittagong court rejected his bail plea. Therefore, Chinmoy Krishna Das will have to wait longer to be released from prison.

Eleven Supreme Court Lawyers’ Advocacy Yields No Result Eleven Supreme Court lawyers represented Chinmoy Krishna Das during the hearing of his bail plea in the Chittagong court. This was due to the hospitalisation of Chinmoy Krishna Das’s lawyer, Rabindra Ghosh, who is currently admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata due to chest pain. The eleven Supreme Court lawyers strongly advocated for Chinmoy Krishna Das’s release on bail, but this had no impact on the court’s decision.