Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’s Bail Plea Rejected by Bangladesh Court

Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail Hearing: The bail hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Hindu monk arrested in Bangladesh, concluded today, dashing his hopes of release from prison.

Jan 02, 2025

The persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh is undeniable. Incidents of violence against Hindus in the country increased after Sheikh Hasina’s departure and continued even under Muhammad Yunus’s interim leadership. Consequently, on 25 November, Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested from Dhaka on charges of sedition. His initial bail plea was rejected. Despite the rejection of his first plea, Chinmoy Krishna Das and his supporters hoped for a favourable outcome today, but their hopes were dashed.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

The verdict on Chinmoy Krishna Das’s bail application is out. The Chittagong court rejected his bail plea. Therefore, Chinmoy Krishna Das will have to wait longer to be released from prison.

Eleven Supreme Court Lawyers’ Advocacy Yields No Result

Eleven Supreme Court lawyers represented Chinmoy Krishna Das during the hearing of his bail plea in the Chittagong court. This was due to the hospitalisation of Chinmoy Krishna Das’s lawyer, Rabindra Ghosh, who is currently admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata due to chest pain. The eleven Supreme Court lawyers strongly advocated for Chinmoy Krishna Das’s release on bail, but this had no impact on the court’s decision.

