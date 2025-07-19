Honey Trap Scandal Rocks Thailand: 80,000 Photos and Videos Surface, Investigation Launched

Massive Scandal in Thailand: Thai police have arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual relationships with nine Buddhist monks and extorting money from them by creating and distributing explicit videos. Thai police stated that the woman, known as Ms Golf, extorted approximately 102 crore rupees over the past three years.
The accused woman has been identified as Wilawan Emsawat. Wilawan deliberately targeted senior and influential Buddhist monks. She would initially cultivate romantic relationships with senior Buddhist monks, subsequently engaging in intimate relationships with them. She created approximately 80,000 photographs and videos, using them to blackmail the monks and extort large sums of money. Police stated that the accused woman squandered most of the money due to a gambling addiction.
The sex and extortion racket was exposed when a senior monk unexpectedly renounced his monastic life. The monk had been blackmailed by the accused woman. Wilawan claimed to the senior monk that she was pregnant and that he was the father, demanding 72 lakh Thai baht to keep the matter secret.
Distressed by Wilawan's blackmailing, the Buddhist monk abandoned his celibate life. This led to the escalation of the matter, eventually reaching the police for investigation. The investigation revealed that at least nine monks fell victim to the woman's honey trap. All of them have been removed from their monastic positions and expelled from the monastic order.
Thai police have arrested the accused woman, Wilawan Emsawat, on charges of money laundering, illegal extortion, and possession of stolen goods. Police have also investigated the accused woman's accounts, discovering details of money transferred from a bank account linked to a temple in Northern Thailand into her account.
A Central Investigation Bureau official stated that this case is quite shocking and the accused woman is extremely dangerous. They will investigate Buddhist monks across the country, believing this will lead to significant changes. The official added that after her arrest, the accused woman, Wilawan, admitted to her relationships with the Buddhist monks. However, she claimed that she had given them money, not taken it.
Media reports indicate that several Buddhist monks have admitted to their relationships with the woman. The accused woman befriended them through social media, then exploited them under the guise of love. One monk told the media that he had been in a long-term relationship with the accused woman and had even received a car from her. However, when he discovered she was dating another monk, the situation deteriorated, and she began demanding money.