World

Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno Claims 44 Lives, Over 300 Missing

A fierce fire has broken out in a high-rise building in Hong Kong. So far, 44 people have died and more than 300 are injured in the blaze. Fire brigade teams are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Read the full story.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Hong Kong fire

Image-@SMO_VZ

Hong Kong Fire: A major fire broke out in a large residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon. The fire quickly engulfed several high-rise buildings. So far, 44 people have died and over 300 are missing in the fire incident at this residential complex named Wang Fuk Court, which has 2,000 flats. The administration is engaged in rescue operations. Meanwhile, a video of the incident is also rapidly going viral on social media.

It is being reported that the towers of Wang Fuk Court were covered with bamboo scaffolding. Bamboo scaffolding is extensively used in construction and repair work in Hong Kong. It is believed that this caused the fire to spread rapidly.

According to the Hong Kong administration, the fire broke out at 2:51 PM (local time). It then rapidly spread to several floors of the 31-storey towers. The Hong Kong Fire Brigade, assessing the situation, declared a Level 5 alarm fire, which is the most severe category of fire.

Over 700 Firefighters Present at the Scene

The fire department stated that a 37-year-old firefighter was among those who died. The department paid tribute to him, describing him as brave and dedicated. The administration said that some people might still be trapped inside the buildings, although it is not possible to provide an official number at this time. Smoke, height, and narrow staircases pose the biggest challenges for the rescue teams. The administration reported that over 700 firefighters are present at the scene. Water jets are being directed onto the higher floors using hydraulic ladders in several places.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 10:20 am

English News / World / Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno Claims 44 Lives, Over 300 Missing

