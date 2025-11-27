Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno Claims 44 Lives, Over 300 Missing

The fire department stated that a 37-year-old firefighter was among those who died. The department paid tribute to him, describing him as brave and dedicated. The administration said that some people might still be trapped inside the buildings, although it is not possible to provide an official number at this time. Smoke, height, and narrow staircases pose the biggest challenges for the rescue teams. The administration reported that over 700 firefighters are present at the scene. Water jets are being directed onto the higher floors using hydraulic ladders in several places.