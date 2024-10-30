scriptIf North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine | Latest News | Patrika News
world

If North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war may take a big turn soon. What is that turn and what could be its consequences? Let’s find out.

New DelhiOct 30, 2024 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

The war between Russia and Ukraine has completed 32 months, but it is still ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his army to attack Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the intention of capturing Ukraine. Since then, the war has been going on between the two countries. This war has caused heavy losses of life and property in Ukraine, and many cities have also been destroyed. However, due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army’s morale is high, and it is fighting bravely against the Russian army. But soon, a big turn may come in this war.
North Korea’s Entry

Russian President Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un have become good friends in recent times. They have also visited each other’s countries and have signed partnerships in military matters. In such a situation, North Korea has also provided weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. But now, North Korea is also entering the war. According to information, around 10,000 North Korean soldiers have reached Russia and are undergoing training. After training, these soldiers can participate in the war on behalf of Russia.
America’s Warning

America has been the biggest helper of Ukraine in this war and has provided a lot of assistance to Ukraine. America has also warned that if North Korea’s soldiers join the war on Russia’s side, it will lift the ban on the use of American weapons by Ukraine against Russia.

News / world / If North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

Special

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

in 40 minutes

Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

UP News

Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

in 2 hours

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

National News

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

in 4 hours

Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

National News

Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

in 5 hours

Latest world

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Again: 60 Killed and 58 Injured

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Again: 60 Killed and 58 Injured

20 hours ago

Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here’s her message for Earth

world

Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here’s her message for Earth

1 day ago

Horrific road accident in Mexico leaves 24 dead and 5 injured

world

Horrific road accident in Mexico leaves 24 dead and 5 injured

2 days ago

Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

world

Beard: Why Don’t Pilots with Plain Flights Keep Beards?

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.