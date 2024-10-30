If North Korea enters the war by supporting Russia, America will lift the ban on the use of weapons from Ukraine

North Korea’s Entry Russian President Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un have become good friends in recent times. They have also visited each other’s countries and have signed partnerships in military matters. In such a situation, North Korea has also provided weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. But now, North Korea is also entering the war. According to information, around 10,000 North Korean soldiers have reached Russia and are undergoing training. After training, these soldiers can participate in the war on behalf of Russia.

America’s Warning America has been the biggest helper of Ukraine in this war and has provided a lot of assistance to Ukraine. America has also warned that if North Korea’s soldiers join the war on Russia’s side, it will lift the ban on the use of American weapons by Ukraine against Russia.