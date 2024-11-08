scriptIn Australia, Children Under 16 Will No Longer Be Able to Use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok | Latest News | Patrika News
world

In Australia, Children Under 16 Will No Longer Be Able to Use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

The Australian government is going to ban the use of social media for children under 16 years of age.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 02:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Australian government's decision, children below 16 years of age will not be able to use social media

Australian government’s decision, children below 16 years of age will not be able to use social media

Social Media Ban For Under 16 Age: The Australian government will ban the use of social media for children under 16 years of age. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed a bill in this regard. The Prime Minister and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland have set a minimum age limit of 16 years for social media access. This decision was taken on Thursday. Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced in Parliament that he would bring a law to set an age limit, but he had not committed to a specific age cut-off.

Minimum Age for Social Media Platforms

According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the government will bring a law to implement a minimum age limit on social media platforms. The Prime Minister said during a press conference, “Our children are being harmed by social media, and I want to stop it. This is a matter of concern, and we know how much social harm it can cause, and we are also aware of its consequences.” According to the government’s plan, they will be fined if online platforms fail to restrict access to children. However, there will be no penalty or action against children under 16 years of age or their parents or guardians.

‘This is a World-Leading Law’

The law proposed by the Australian government will come into effect 12 months after it is passed in Parliament. It will be implemented by the Office of the Safety Commissioner. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “This is a world-leading law, and we want to make sure we get it right. We think there will be some exceptions and exemptions so that we can ensure there are no unintended consequences, but we think this is the right thing to do.”

News / world / In Australia, Children Under 16 Will No Longer Be Able to Use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Himachal CID probe into how samosas meant for Chief Minister Sukhu were served to his staff

National News

Himachal CID probe into how samosas meant for Chief Minister Sukhu were served to his staff

in 5 hours

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

world

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

in 1 hour

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

Political

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

57 minutes ago

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya labels Congress as ‘pre-independence Muslim League’

Political

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya labels Congress as ‘pre-independence Muslim League’

in 2 hours

Latest world

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

world

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

in 1 hour

‘Loudspeakers on mosques illegal; violate High Court’s order’: BJP’s Nitesh Rane backs Raj Thackeray

world

‘Loudspeakers on mosques illegal; violate High Court’s order’: BJP’s Nitesh Rane backs Raj Thackeray

18 hours ago

Pakistan: 46th polio case in Balochistan raises health concerns

world

Pakistan: 46th polio case in Balochistan raises health concerns

20 hours ago

WUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China

world

WUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.