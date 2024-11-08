In Australia, Children Under 16 Will No Longer Be Able to Use Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Minimum Age for Social Media Platforms According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the government will bring a law to implement a minimum age limit on social media platforms. The Prime Minister said during a press conference, “Our children are being harmed by social media, and I want to stop it. This is a matter of concern, and we know how much social harm it can cause, and we are also aware of its consequences.” According to the government’s plan, they will be fined if online platforms fail to restrict access to children. However, there will be no penalty or action against children under 16 years of age or their parents or guardians.

‘This is a World-Leading Law’ The law proposed by the Australian government will come into effect 12 months after it is passed in Parliament. It will be implemented by the Office of the Safety Commissioner. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “This is a world-leading law, and we want to make sure we get it right. We think there will be some exceptions and exemptions so that we can ensure there are no unintended consequences, but we think this is the right thing to do.”