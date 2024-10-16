In the world, 73 crore people are victims of hunger: How War Affects Hunger

Conflicts around the world The United Nations World Food Organization (WFO) has said in its latest report that in 2023, 33 crore people will face severe food insecurity. The report also estimates that the number of people affected by hunger may increase to 73.3 crore in 2024. The report highlights that the main reason for the increase in hunger at the global level is the increasing number of conflicts around the world.

World Peace Index This year’s World Peace Index report states that peace is under threat globally. Currently, there are 56 conflict zones around the world, and 92 countries are involved in conflicts beyond their borders. The peace index has declined by 0.46% in 2022 and 0.56% in 2023. The threat to peace directly affects the stomach. Interestingly, the peace index had improved before 2015, but the increase in conflicts over the past decade has led to an increase in hunger and malnutrition.

UNSC Resolution Currently, direct wars are going on in Russia-Ukraine and West Asia. The war in Ukraine and the Corona pandemic have led to an additional 11.9 crore people facing hunger, which could have been prevented. According to the WFO report, if the current situation continues, 60 crore people may face long-term hunger by 2030, which means they will not be able to fulfill their potential in life. The UN Security Council has passed a resolution considering conflicts as the main reason for the hunger crisis, but efforts to address this issue are not yielding the desired results.

65% of the affected people are from conflict zones Eight out of the 10 most severe food crises in the world have been caused by wars. According to the WFO, wars destroy infrastructure, making it difficult for agriculture and trade to thrive. A large number of people are forced to leave their homes and businesses. In 2023 alone, 11 crore people were displaced due to conflicts. As a result, hunger and malnutrition have increased. 65% of the people affected by hunger are from conflict zones. The increasing prices of food and energy, as well as financial constraints, have increased the risk of hunger for one-fifth of the global population.