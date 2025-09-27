Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India Achieves the Unthinkable on US Soil, Jaishankar Holds BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting

India has achieved something in the United States that perhaps no one had imagined. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations in New York.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

S. Jaishankar hosting BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New York
S. Jaishankar hosting BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New York (Photo - EAM's social media)

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is currently in New York City, United States of America, to represent India at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to deliver a special address at this session, but due to his inability to attend, Jaishankar travelled to New York. During his visit, he did something that perhaps no one had anticipated.

BRICS Meeting on American Soil

A BRICS meeting was held on American soil, representing India. On Friday in New York, Jaishankar hosted a meeting for the Foreign Ministers and other delegations of BRICS member countries. This is surprising because US President Donald Trump is a staunch opponent of BRICS.

Discussions on Key Issues

Discussions on key issues took place among the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries in New York. Let's take a look at some of the issues raised by the Indian External Affairs Minister at this meeting.

➡️ When multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change.

➡️ In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law.

➡️ BRICS must further strengthen its collective call for comprehensive reforms of the principal organs of the UN, especially the UN Security Council.

➡️ With increasing protectionism, tariff volatility, and non-tariff barriers impacting trade flows, BRICS must protect the multilateral trading system.

➡️ Technology and innovation will define the next phase of BRICS' mutual cooperation.

➡️ India's presidency will focus on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation, and robust development partnerships.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 12:07 pm

English News / World / India Achieves the Unthinkable on US Soil, Jaishankar Holds BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting
