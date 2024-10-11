scriptIndia ‘deeply disturbed’ by theft of religious article from Bangladesh temple | Latest News | Patrika News
world

India ‘deeply disturbed’ by theft of religious article from Bangladesh temple

A crown of the Goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar.

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 06:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Dhaka: India is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft of a religious article from a temple in Bangladesh and has urged Bangladesh law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter and bring the guilty to book, according to sources.

High Commission in Touch with Bangladeshi Authorities

The sources stated that the High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities regarding the incident. A crown of the Goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March 2021, as reported by The Daily Star.

Call for Investigation and Recovery

“BD law enforcement authorities urged to investigate the incident, recover the stolen article and bring the guilty to book,” the sources said. Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh expressed deep concern and urged the Government of Bangladesh to investigate the theft.

High Commission Voices Concern

“We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit. We express deep concern and urge the Government of Bangladesh to investigate the theft, recover the crown, and take action against the perpetrators,” the High Commission wrote on X.

Theft Occurs During Afternoon Worship

The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity’s head, as reported by The Daily Star.

CCTV Footage Under Review

“We are reviewing the temple’s CCTV footage to identify the thief,” Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station was cited by the Bangladesh daily. The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.

Cultural Significance of the Jeshoreshwari Temple

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighbouring countries. The name “Jeshoreshwari” means “Goddess of Jeshore.” PM Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021, during his trip to Bangladesh. On that day, he placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.
(With ANI Inputs)

News / world / India ‘deeply disturbed’ by theft of religious article from Bangladesh temple

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

Special

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

56 minutes ago

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

Jobs

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

39 minutes ago

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

Health

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

34 minutes ago

The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

News Bulletin

The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

in 1 hour

Latest world

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

Gulf

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

1 hour ago

Pakistan Terror Attack: 20 Killed Just Days Before SCO Summit

News

Pakistan Terror Attack: 20 Killed Just Days Before SCO Summit

4 hours ago

Scientists Issued New Warnings About Life On the Earth with Inciting the Reasons

world

Scientists Issued New Warnings About Life On the Earth with Inciting the Reasons

22 hours ago

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

world

Israel’s attacks have forced 12 lakh people to flee in Lebanon, UN expresses concern

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.