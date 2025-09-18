Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

India Included in US Drug Trafficking List

US President Donald Trump has included India in a list of countries involved in drug trafficking.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Donald Trump Jeffery Epstein
Donald Trump (Image: IANS)

US President Donald Trump has included India in a list of countries deemed concerning by the US regarding drug trafficking and related activities. This list comprises 23 countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Colombia, Venezuela, and Bolivia. This action follows Trump's submission of a significant report, the ‘Presidential Determination Report’, to the US Congress. This annual report identifies countries where the cultivation, production, or trafficking of drugs poses a threat to the US.

Report's Objective

The report aims to identify countries failing to take sufficient action against international drug trafficking. While the US collaborates with these nations, a lack of substantial action may result in reduced economic aid or trade concessions.

Allegations Against India

The report doesn't accuse India of deliberately promoting drug trafficking but highlights its role as a transit and source country. Increased drug trafficking activities have been observed in Punjab, Manipur, and certain coastal regions. These areas' drug trade links to Pakistan and Afghanistan's borders, making it an international issue.

India's Potential Response

The Indian government hasn't yet officially responded, but India has previously affirmed its commitment to a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), local police, and border security forces are actively conducting large-scale operations.

Increased International Pressure on Drug Trafficking

Donald Trump's report pressures all 23 listed countries to dismantle their domestic drug networks. The US aims to convey that the global drug trade is no longer a single nation's problem but an international crisis.

India Needs to Remain Vigilant

Despite originating from the US, this report serves as a warning to India, highlighting the urgent need to eradicate drug trafficking. India must strengthen domestic laws and enhance international cooperation to combat cross-border drug networks.

